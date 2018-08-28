– The Sun News
Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

Keke, taxi operators hail Ugwuanyi’s policies

— 28th August 2018

• Enugu marks 27th anniversary

Operators of tricycles (Keke) and taxis in Enugu State have hailed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his administration’s people-oriented programmes and friendly policies that have made it possible for them to operate favourably in the state.

The transport operators said the governor has, through his magnanimity  and commitment to the wellbeing of the masses, taken measures that have ameliorated the sufferings they encounter in the running of their businesses in the state.

In a separate  reaction, the state Chairman of the Association of Tricycle (KEKE) Riders Transport Union, Benjamin Ikah thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for heeding their request for the introduction of rider’s permit.

 Ikah said the governor came to their rescue when it mattered most, stressing that the rider’s permit, which they unanimously requested, was “far much cheaper and favourable to us and has ameliorated our sufferings.”

He explained that prior to the introduction of the permit, which they obtain at the cost of N6,000 for a three-year duration, the Keke and Okada operators in the state spent “N18,000 and N22,000 to obtain driver’s license,” expressing delight in the governor’s magnanimity  and prompt response to their appeal.

Similarly, members of the Coal City Cab/Taxi Operators Union, during their solidarity visit to the Government House, Enugu, unanimously endorsed Ugwuanyi for a second term in office and praised his “fatherly counsel” and administration’s giant development strides in the state.

Meanwhile, Enugu State Government, yesterday celebrated 27th anniversary of the creation of the state.

Secretary to the State Government, Dr. G.O.C Ajah, in a statement, thanked God for the journey so far and appreciated Enugu indigenes for their support.

“We thank Ndi Enugu, the true heroes of democracy for the mandate they graciously gave to us to pilot the affairs of the state, and for their continued support, solidarity and unceasing prayers, which have brought peace and good governance .

We also appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and other leaders in the country for their commitment towards the development of Enugu State.

“We acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of past leaders and founding fathers of Enugu State, including those of blessed memory, who through their vision, industry and tenacity saw to the creation and growth of the state.”

