KEDCO laments loss of N108m assets to vandals

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano Electricity Distribution Company Plc (KEDCO), Thursday, lamented that it had lost valuable operational materials worth N108,831,550 to vandals in its franchise area in the last six weeks.

KEDCO’s Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Mr. David Omoloye, disclosed that the materials included 46.5 drums of transformer oil, 2,130 aluminium conductors (150mm2), 4,500 aluminium conductors (100mm2), 535 and 15 (150mm2 and 70mm2). Other vandalised items, according to him, were “825 XLPE Cable (35mm2), 529 (500mm2) and 161 (300mm2) Incomer Cables and 40 Busbar.

He said the acts of vandalism took place in Sabon Gari, Sharada, Tudun Wada, Dala, Dakata, Dutse, Funtua, Hadejia, Kabuga, Katsina, Kumbotso, Malunfashi, Mariri and Nasarawa. He appealed to customers in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states to watch over their installations, reminding them that, “when the damage is done, they suffer weeks of blackout.”

Public Relations Officer of the company, Alhaji Mohammed Kandi, told newsmen that the spate of vandalism, energy theft and meter bypass had risen exponentially in KEDCO’s areas of operation in recent time.

He regretted that the ugly development had amounted to huge losses and operational setback to the company.