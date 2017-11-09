The Sun News
KEDCO donates relief materials to IDPs in Jigawa

— 9th November 2017

From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

‎The staff of Kano Electricity Distribution Company has yesterday disbursed N1.7 million relief materials to Internally Displace Persons in Jigawa state.

Speaking during the disbursement at Kiyawa local government, the Managing Director KEDCO Alhaji Jamil Isyaku Gwamna who was represented by the head of Corporate Communications ‎Alhaji Sani Bala said, the move was made to sympathize with their brothers and sisters whom were displaced from their houses and towns as a result of insurgece activities.

His words ” we are in Jigawa state today at this IDP’s camp Kiyawa as part of our social responsibilities, to sympathise with our brothers and sisters whom where unconditionally displaced by activities of insurgents that resulted in loss of many lives and displacements of thousands “.

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has donated food items, insecticide nets and sanitary materials to hundreds of displaced persons roaming the streets of Kiyawa local government in Jigawa state.

The head corprate communications manager, Sani Bala who presented the items at the palace of the kiyawa district head said the gesture was “purely done by staff of KEDCO to simpatize with the displaced people that were affected by insurgency in the North East region of the country.

He said, “though the items may appear small but the spirit behind the gesture is big”, assuring the people that the gesture is just one of the very many support the company will continue to render to the people of the state”.

He explained that, the KEDCO staffs from three zone feel concern to contribute these materials and distribute to ‎the victims as relief from the difficult situation they found themselves.

According to him, the materials include twenty bags of rice, twenty cartons of spaghetti, twenty catons of noodles, thirty ‎satchets of detergent, satchets of seasoning oil, insecticides nets and six bags of clothinhs.

The MD who complained on low payment of electricity bills due from the people , urged traditional rulers and general public to support the company’s effort to provide twenty hours electricity in the state.

While making his remarks, the Chairman Kiyawa local government council Alhaji ‎Isyaku Adamu commended the staffs of KEDCO for the effort, urging the other companies to emulate from the KEDCO for a better development of the country.

