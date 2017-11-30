Kebbi varsity VC seeks release of N2b intervention fund

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Acting Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Birnin-Kebbi, Dr. Sahabi Maidamma Jabo, has appealed to Federal Government to release N2 billion intervention funds set aside for the institution.

Jabo Stated this, on Thursday, during the House Standing Committee on Tertiary Education and Services led by its Chairman, Hon. Aminu Sulaiman, member, representing Fagge Federal Constituency of Kebbi State during the committee’s oversight function to the University.

Jabo, in his brief address, disclosed the low state of overhead cost of the University and meagre Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the University made it difficult for the institution to embark on many capital projects.

His words, ” I am pleading to the Committee to assist us in ensuring the release of a N2 Billion Special Intervention Funds that were earlier promised for the University.”

Jabo lamented that due to shortages of funds,the University could not recruit desired senior academic staff as well as capital projects.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Aminu Sulaiman, in his address at the interactive session with the Management of the University, said that the visit was “neither a witch-hunting exercise nor a fault-finding mission.”

He stated that the Committee was interested in ensuring probity and accountability in the education sector across the country and gather challenges facing tertiary institutions in the country.

Sulaiman explained that that the Committee is saddled with the responsibility of visiting all tertiary institutions in Nigeria so as to ensure that all appropriated funds are judiciously expended as required by the laws of the land.

“I must confess that of all the universities we have visited so far, I am glad to see a different story in this baby institution. We are highly impressed,” he said.

He maintained that the Committee would take into consideration the issues raised, pledging that urgent intervention and increased funding would be made in the appropriation for universities, Federal University Birnin-Kebbi in particular.