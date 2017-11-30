The Sun News
Latest
30th November 2017 - Kebbi varsity VC seeks release of N2b intervention fund
30th November 2017 - Ogun 2019: Youth group vows to mobilise support for Adeola
30th November 2017 - JUST IN: Maina holds Nigerian, American passports – NIS CG
30th November 2017 - Interior ministry did not get permission to reinstate Maina, says Oyo-Ita
30th November 2017 - 800 workers benefit from FMBN N7bn loan disbursement
30th November 2017 - New vaccine, long-acting drug trials buoy hopes in HIV fight
30th November 2017 - Oil price rises ahead of OPEC meeting in Vienna, uncertainty lingers
30th November 2017 - US military did not kill civilians in Somalia raid – AFRICOM
30th November 2017 - Another Kogi civil servant commits suicide over non-payment of 12 months salaries
30th November 2017 - Pope holds Mass with youths before traveling to Bangladesh
Home / National / Kebbi varsity VC seeks release of N2b intervention fund

Kebbi varsity VC seeks release of N2b intervention fund

— 30th November 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Acting Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Birnin-Kebbi, Dr. Sahabi Maidamma Jabo, has appealed to Federal Government to release N2 billion intervention funds set aside for the institution.

Jabo Stated this, on Thursday, during the House Standing Committee on Tertiary Education and Services led by its Chairman, Hon. Aminu Sulaiman, member, representing Fagge Federal Constituency of Kebbi State during the committee’s oversight function to the University.

Jabo, in his brief address, disclosed the low state of overhead cost of the University and meagre  Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the University made it difficult for the institution to embark on many capital projects.

His words, ” I am pleading to the Committee to assist us in ensuring the release of a N2 Billion  Special Intervention Funds that were earlier promised for the University.”

Jabo lamented that due to shortages of funds,the University could not recruit desired senior  academic staff as well as capital projects.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Aminu Sulaiman, in his address at the interactive session with the Management of the University, said that the visit was “neither a witch-hunting exercise nor a fault-finding mission.”

He stated that the Committee was interested in ensuring probity and accountability in the education sector across the country and gather challenges facing tertiary institutions in the country.

Sulaiman explained that that the Committee is saddled with the responsibility of visiting all tertiary institutions in Nigeria so as to ensure that all appropriated funds are judiciously expended as required by the laws of the land.

“I must confess that of all the universities we have visited so far, I am glad to see a different story in this baby institution. We are highly impressed,” he said.

He maintained that the Committee would take into consideration the issues raised, pledging that urgent intervention and increased funding would be made in the appropriation for universities, Federal University Birnin-Kebbi in particular.

Post Views: 5
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kebbi varsity VC seeks release of N2b intervention fund

— 30th November 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Acting Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Birnin-Kebbi, Dr. Sahabi Maidamma Jabo, has appealed to Federal Government to release N2 billion intervention funds set aside for the institution. Jabo Stated this, on Thursday, during the House Standing Committee on Tertiary Education and Services led by its Chairman, Hon. Aminu Sulaiman, member,…

  • Ogun 2019: Youth group vows to mobilise support for Adeola

    — 30th November 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A group, the Ogun West Youth Democratic Vanguard (OWEYDV), has declared that it would mobilise Yewa-Awori youths to support the gubernatorial aspiration of Sen. Solomon Adeola, otherwise known as Yayi. The group equally urged all socio-cultural and political groups in Ogun West to work together and ensure that Sen. Adeola, who,…

  • JUST IN: Maina holds Nigerian, American passports – NIS CG

    — 30th November 2017

    Former chairman of the Presidential Pension Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, carries an American passport as he is a citizen of that country and also a Nigerian passport. This was disclosed by Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration, Muhammad Babandede, while testifying before the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee set up to investigate the disappearance, return…

  • Interior ministry did not get permission to reinstate Maina, says Oyo-Ita

    — 30th November 2017

    Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, on Thursday, told a House of Representatives commission that the Ministry of Interior did not get permission to reinstatement of former chairman of the Presidential Pension Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina. Mrs. Oyo-Ita spoke before the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee set up to investigate the disappearance,…

  • 800 workers benefit from FMBN N7bn loan disbursement

    — 30th November 2017

    As part of effort to assist workers to build their own houses, the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) says it has disbursed more than N7 billion loan to 800 beneficiaries in 2017. Its Managing Director, Ahmed Dangiwa, disclosed  this at the FMBN 2017 Management Retreat in Abuja, with the theme “Towards Improving FMBN Transaction…

Archive

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share