The Sun News
Latest
16th October 2017 - Kebbi suspends polio immunisation exercise
16th October 2017 - UN, US condemn Somalis worst bomb attacks
16th October 2017 - 11th National Council on Environment meeting begins in Ogun Monday
16th October 2017 - Thabo Mbeki visits Obasanjo library, urges other ex-leaders to emulate feat
16th October 2017 - Fela used music to fight for liberation of masses – Ambode
16th October 2017 - Oil jumps to $57.8 on fears of new Iran sanctions, Iraq conflict
16th October 2017 - Global Hand Washing Day: Bauchi takes campaign to schools, communities
16th October 2017 - Don’t replace Holy Bible with electronic devices, Christians urged
16th October 2017 - Protests greet  FG’s request for new borrowings
16th October 2017 - Importation’ll kill economy if we don’t kill it – Umeofia, Erisco Foods boss
Home / National / Kebbi suspends polio immunisation exercise

Kebbi suspends polio immunisation exercise

— 16th October 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The much anticipated polio immunisation for children in Kebbi State would no longer commence on Monday, says the NPI Manager of Birnin-Kebbi Local Government Area, Alhaji Bello Umar.

Umar disclosed this on Sunday after he launched the programme at the residence of the state’s deputy governor.

The programme across the 21 local government areas of the state had earlier been scheduled to begin on Monday. Umar maintained that the programme had to be called off due to non-arrival of marker pens for the exercise.

He said that they have suspended the polio immunisation for lacks of maker pens and until they received it “probably by Tuesday, we would commence the distribution of the vaccines, on Wednesday, while immunisation would kick- off on Thursday this week.”

Umar explained that the markers were the evidence to show that some children had been immunised saying “So, that is the challenging we are facing and it is across the state. But all necessary materials to embark on the polio immunization exercises are on ground, it is only the maker pens that are not available”.

Commissioner of Health, Alhaji Umar Usman Kambaza, who also confirmed the suspension of the exercise, said that makers would be made available soon.

He said that the exercise targeted about 1 million children across the 225 wards in the state which would last for the period of four days.

According to Kambasa: “After yesterday’s flagged up , I conducted inquiries in some of the local government in the state, such as Aliero, Jega, Yauri, Birnin-kebbi and also Shanga and they all confirmed that the polio immunisation exercise had been shifted to Thursday and the simple reason is lacks of marker pens to shade any child been immunised.”

Earlier, Deputy Governor of the state, Col.Samaila Yombe Dabai (rtd) who flagged-off the exercise with his children, said the campaign was important to the state government to ensured that new born children up to five year children are immunised against polio.

He said the main reason of flagging-up the campaign in this residence was for him to start with his own children saying ” if polio immunisation is harmful I can’t administered it to my blood children, so all the rumours on polio is not true”.

 

Post Views: 8
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kebbi suspends polio immunisation exercise

— 16th October 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The much anticipated polio immunisation for children in Kebbi State would no longer commence on Monday, says the NPI Manager of Birnin-Kebbi Local Government Area, Alhaji Bello Umar. Umar disclosed this on Sunday after he launched the programme at the residence of the state’s deputy governor. The programme across the 21…

  • 11th National Council on Environment meeting begins in Ogun Monday

    — 16th October 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The 11th National Council on Environment (NCE) meeting will begin, on Monday, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The NCE meeting, with the theme: ‘Unlocking the Investment Opportunities in the Environment Sector Towards Nigeria’s Economic Recovery, Diversification, Growth and Sustainable Development’, will be held between October 16 and October 18, 2017….

  • Thabo Mbeki visits Obasanjo library, urges other ex-leaders to emulate feat

    — 16th October 2017

      Former South African President, Thabo Mbeki, on Sunday, paid a visit to the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, and challenged other ex-African leaders to replicate same in their countries. The multi-billion naira library is the first of its kind on the African continent. Mbeki, after being conducted round…

  • Fela used music to fight for liberation of masses – Ambode

    — 16th October 2017

    …Unveils late Afrobeat legend’s statue at Ikeja …Monument, good representation of what our patriarch stands for, says family   Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Sunday, eulogised the virtues of late Afrobeat legend and freedom fighter, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti describing him as an enigmatic artiste who used the platform of his art to agitate for social…

  • Oil jumps to $57.8 on fears of new Iran sanctions, Iraq conflict

    — 16th October 2017

    Oil markets jumped on Monday on concerns over potential renewed US sanctions against Iran as well as conflict in Iraq. An explosion at a US oil rig and reduced exploration activity also supported prices there. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at 57.85 dollars. There were also concerns about the stability…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share