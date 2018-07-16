Kebbi State Government approves payment of July  worker’s  salaries 

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

Kebbi State Government has approved the immediate payment of July 2018 salaries for both civil servant and pensioners in State and Local Governments in the state.

The Head of the Civil Service in the state, Alhjai Abubakar Idris in a statement personal signed and issued on Monday stated that both civil servants and pensioners in the state and local government would start receiving their July salaries from Monday 16th July 2018 .

According to him, “further to Kebbi State Government ‘s solemn pledge to stagger the payment of salaries and pensions to State and Local Government staff following the early payments of May and June salaries which were paid on 13th and 21st respectively in order to enable workers meet the demand of fasting and Ride Fitri festival.

“Kebbi State Government has ones again graciously approved the payment of July 2018 salaries and pensions for both State and Local Government’s employees with effect from today , Monday 16th July, 2018 .

“This gesture is no doubt a clear demonstration of the State Government ‘s commitment to create conducive atmosphere for workers to put -in their best in the service for the good people of Kebbi State.

“For this reason, I wish to earnestly call on all employee of State and Local Governments to reciprocate government’s kind gesture by imbiding and demonstrating the spirit of hard work, dedication and unalloyed loyalty at all times