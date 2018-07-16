Kebbi State Government approves payment of July  worker’s  salaries 

– The Sun News
Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi
Kebbi State  Government  has  approved the immediate  payment  of July 2018 salaries for both civil servant  and pensioners in State and Local Governments in the state. 
The Head  of the Civil Service in the state, Alhjai Abubakar Idris  in a statement  personal  signed  and issued  on Monday stated that both civil  servants and pensioners  in the state and local  government  would start  receiving  their  July  salaries from Monday 16th July 2018.
According to him, “further to Kebbi State Government ‘s solemn pledge to stagger the payment  of salaries and pensions  to State  and Local  Government  staff  following  the early payments of May and June salaries  which were paid  on 13th and 21st respectively  in order  to enable workers meet the demand  of fasting  and Ride Fitri festival.
 “Kebbi State Government  has ones again  graciously  approved the payment of July 2018 salaries  and pensions  for  both  State  and Local  Government’s  employees with effect from today ,Monday 16th July, 2018.
 “This gesture  is no doubt  a clear demonstration  of the State  Government ‘s commitment  to create  conducive  atmosphere  for workers  to put -in their best in the service  for the good people  of Kebbi State.
 “For this  reason, I wish to earnestly  call on all employee  of State and Local  Governments to reciprocate  government’s kind gesture  by imbiding  and demonstrating  the spirit  of hard work, dedication  and unalloyed  loyalty  at all times
