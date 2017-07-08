The Sun News
Lotto advert
Latest
8th July 2017 - Kebbi spends N20m on orphans, juvenile inmates during Ramadan
8th July 2017 - Fallen containers kill five in Ojota
8th July 2017 - Total takes students on Job Shadow tour of Delta
8th July 2017 - Adebutu, Seriki trade words over death of PDP member in Ogun
8th July 2017 - London-based Oba-elect, Olalekan Fasesin dreams big
8th July 2017 - Herbert Wigwe banks on philanthropy
8th July 2017 - Many troubles of billionaire Keem Belo-Osagie
8th July 2017 - Kola Abiola’s quiet 55th birthday
8th July 2017 - APC can’t disown restructuring – Prof Akin Oyebode
8th July 2017 - Being a Bad : Bonding strategies for fathers
Home / National / Kebbi spends N20m on orphans, juvenile inmates during Ramadan

Kebbi spends N20m on orphans, juvenile inmates during Ramadan

— 8th July 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has disclosed that it has spent about N20 million on clothing, feeding of orphans, inmates at juvenile home and Psychiatric hospital, at Jega during Ramadan and Eid-el-Fitri celebrations.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Alimat Dikko, stated this in Birnin-Kebbi, during a press conference.

The Ministry has been without Commissioner since present administration took over on May 29,2015 and Permanent Secretaries have directing the affairs of the Ministry.

Briefing journalists on the activities of the Ministry,  Dikko  disclosed that the Ministry has 42 inmates at Juvenile home and 45 children, 10 adults at orphanage home that are taken care for by state government.

She disclosed that the Ministry was awaiting the state’s House of Assembly to pass the Child Rights Bill to enforce rights of children and stop streets begging by them.

Her words: ” We have 42 inmates at the remand home but the number continue fluctuating because those that were treated, we discharge them to go about their normal life and join their families.

” We also have 45 children, ten adults at orphanage home. We have some of these children in private schools,tertiary institutions and state government is doing a lot on their welfare.”.

The Permanent Secretary disclosed that inmates of juvenile homes including destitute are expose to vocational skills such as tailoring,welding and Computer training  to enable them be self reliance whenever they are free from the rehabilitation centre.

She further said that 50 women were treated at the Ministry Clinic for Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF).

The Permanent Secretary added that the Ministry would commence disbursing of Federal Government loan for women entrepreneurs in the state

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kebbi spends N20m on orphans, juvenile inmates during Ramadan

— 8th July 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The Kebbi State Government has disclosed that it has spent about N20 million on clothing, feeding of orphans, inmates at juvenile home and Psychiatric hospital, at Jega during Ramadan and Eid-el-Fitri celebrations. Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Alimat Dikko, stated this in Birnin-Kebbi, during…

Share

  • Fallen containers kill five in Ojota

    — 8th July 2017

    BY PHILIP NWOSU It was disaster in the Ojota area of Lagos, South West Nigeria as a fallen 40 feet container killed five occupants of a 18–seater passengers bus in the busy Ojota area of Lagos. Three other occupants of the bus however  survived the accident which occurred around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday. Both vehicles…

    Share

  • Total takes students on Job Shadow tour of Delta

    — 8th July 2017

    The Total Job Shadow 2017 was held at the Lubricant Blending Plant, Koko, Delta State on Thursday 29th June, 2017. The objective of the Total Job Shadow is to expose senior secondary school students from government schools   across Nigeria to the work environment and provide the opportunity for them to learn about various career options…

    Share

  • Adebutu, Seriki trade words over death of PDP member in Ogun

    — 8th July 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu and a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ogun State, Segun Seriki, have engaged in a blame game over the death of a party stalwart, who was shot dead at Ota during the week. The party stalwart simply identified as…

    Share

  • London-based Oba-elect, Olalekan Fasesin dreams big

    — 8th July 2017

    The newly–elected Alade Okin of Oriade Town, Osun State, HRM Oba Olalekan Anthony Fasesin, Arolagbade 1 has stated in clear terms that his ambition once he ascend on the throne of Oriade is to accelerate the development of the town and make it attractive to both home-grown investors and the ones in the Diaspora. The youthful…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share