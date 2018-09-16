– The Sun News
Kebbi senator dismisses quitting Senatorial race
Kebbi senator dismisses quitting Senatorial race

— 16th September 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Sen. Yahyah Abdullahi, representing Kebbi North Senatorial district, in the National Assembly, has disowned his alleged  recorded voice circulating in the state that he has quit Senatorial race.

Abdullahi, who disowned the recorded voice, on Sunday, at a press conference in Birnin-Kebbi, insisted that the purported recorded voice was concocted by his “well known” political opponents.

Addressing newsmen, Sen. Abdullahi, represented by his Special  Adviser on Media and Publicity, Muhammed Jamil Gulma, said “It comes to our notice that some elements are going round within the Kebbi North Senatorial with a recorded voice claiming to be the Senator’s voice telling the electorate that I (Senator Dr. Yahyah Abdullahi) is not contesting again for the seat come 2019 general elections which is not true and is an act of incapability.

“Furthermore, I wish to inform the general public that Senator Dr. Yahyah has answered their call to maintain the seat, despite the dividend of democracy enjoyed by the people of Kebbi North through him, he is also one of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s henchmen who always have common man at heart.

“Therefore, I am calling on the general public to disregard any kind of circulating rumours related to Senator Dr. Yahyah Abdullahi is not contesting again”.

