Kebbi records 61.53% in NECO, 44.27% in WAEC

Kebbi records 61.53% in NECO, 44.27% in WAEC

— 3rd May 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Kebbi State has scored 61.53 percent in National Examinations Council (NECO) and 44.27 percent in West African Examination Council (WAEC) conducted in 2017 among states in the country.

Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Muhammed Magawata Aliero, who confirmed this during the flag-off ceremony of training/workshop for 300 secondary school teachers in Birnin- Kebbi, on yesterday  noted  that the government’s efforts in education has started yielding good results.

He said, ” Your Excellency your passion on education has started yielding positive result, given the wonderful performance of our students in 2017 exams,where the State scored 61.53% in NECO and 44.27% in WAEC.

“Even though results analysis of schools in Aliero, Ngaski and Sakaba local government areas were either not released or analysed, otherwise, we would have hit 50%”.

The Commissioner, while speaking at the workshop, noted that “This workshop is designed to bridge the gab by enabling teachers in the sector to acquire modern computing skills in the ICT world, especially in the area of information management,” he said.

Aliero said the training was necessary in view of the existing capacity gap in the area of technological and managerial skills required by those charged with the responsibility of managing human and material resources in the public schools.

“Your mastery of the workshop is going to determine the progression of our students in the forth coming JAMB,” the commissioner said.

Earlier, an official of the Multiply IT Digital Consultancy, Dr. Abubakar Musa, said the firm would teach the participants not only computer operations but how technology could make teaching and learning both interesting and exciting for the inquiring mind.

“This in turn will help secondary school (3) students, especially those in the rural areas with little familiarity with basic computer application training and by extension , assist schools and students to pass the mandatory JAMB examinations and post- UTME screening, ” he said.

Musa commended the state government for trusting their confidence and professionalism to conduct the training.

