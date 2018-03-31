The Sun News
Home / National / Kebbi police rescue Chief Imam after 12 days in captivity
KIDNAPPERS Kebbi

Kebbi police rescue Chief Imam after 12 days in captivity

— 31st March 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has rescued the Chief Imam of Senchi, in Zuru Local Government Area, Alhaji Mode Senchi, from the den of kidnappers after 12 days in the captivity.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Ibrahim M. Kabiru, who paraded three suspected kidnappers behind the Islamic Cleric, on Thursday, at the Command’s Headquarters, said the suspects were apprehended through intelligence report and voluntary information from the general public.

He said: “The Chief Imam of Senchi, Alhaji Mode Senchi, who was reportedly kidnapped on the 18th March, 2018 has been rescued yesterday (Wednesday) March 28, 2018 in good health and has been re-united with his family. Efforts are till on to arrest the whole suspects. No ransom was paid,” he said.

The command also paraded three suspected armed robbers with various locally-made arms recovered from Bangalasha village, in Bunza Local Government Area of the state.

In the meantime, the Commissioner of Police also decorated 766 Inspectors and members of the ranks who were promoted to various ranks in his command.

Similarly, Kebbi State Nigeria’s Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has promoted 14 of his officers to new ranks.  Those promoted were from Assistant Commandant to Deputy Commandant,  one Assistant commandant,  two person from two star to three star, among others.

While speaking on behalf of other promoted officers,  the newly promoted Deputy Commandant of NSCDC, Bello Wali,  expressed their appreciation  to the Commander General of the NSCDC for the  gesture in ensuring  prompt promotion of the officers.

He appealed to the Commander General to extend the same gesture to the training and retraining of officers to enable them  excel in  their duties.

