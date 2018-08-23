– The Sun News
KEBBI

Kebbi police nab drug peddlers with 18 cartons of diazepam, 3 cartons of tramadol

— 23rd August 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command, on a tip-off, has arrested a five-man syndicate of drug peddlers with 18 cartons of diazepam and three cartons of tramadol.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Ibrahim M. Kabiru made this known while briefing newsmen on the activities of his command, on Thursday.

He explained that, “Acting on a tip off, his men smashed a syndicate of drug peddlers in possession of 18 cartons of diazepam drugs and another three cartons of tramadol tablets.”

The Police boss  explained that this tip-off, however, led to the arrest of one Abdulwahab Salihu of Yauri town with 3 cartons of  tramadol tablets, while five men in possession of 18 carton of diazepam whose names were giving as Charles Ajamma, John Igwello, Osita Nneli, Emmanuel Ohamchi and Ibuka Onyema were arrested.

He disclosed further that investigation was still ongoing on the suspects activities adding that as soon as preliminary investigation was completed, all the suspects and the exhibits would be transferred to  NDLEA for further investigation.

