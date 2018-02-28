The Sun News
Latest
28th February 2018 - Imo dep. Gov., Madumere throws away ‘Okorocha’ muffler
28th February 2018 - FG to create environment for GBV response
28th February 2018 - Ex-Gombe senator backtracks, returns to PDP
28th February 2018 - Okorocha congratulates Oyegun on his tenure extension
28th February 2018 - Kebbi Police burst illegal guns dealers, recover 11 assorted weapons
28th February 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: Delta govt, Digiteam Nigeria stage workshop on Digital Switch
28th February 2018 - Buhari re-appoints Segun Awolowo as NEPC’s CEO
28th February 2018 - James Bond director, Lewis Gilbert dies aged 97
28th February 2018 - Clashes rock edge of Syria’s Ghouta despite ‘truce’
28th February 2018 - Maldives deports int’l lawyers who travelled to study impact of emergency
Home / National / Kebbi Police burst illegal guns dealers, recover 11 assorted weapons

Kebbi Police burst illegal guns dealers, recover 11 assorted weapons

— 28th February 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Following Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim K. Idris’ directive to all Commissioners of Police across the states in Nigeria to flush out proliferation of illegal arms and ammunition, the Kebbi State Police Command has busted an illegal gun manufacturer and buyers syndicate.

Kebbi State Police Commissioner, Mr. Ibrahim M. Kabiru, confirmed the development, on Wednesday, while parading the suspects.

He disclosed that the syndicate was arrested at Unguwar Dan-Sanda,Bena village in Danko/Wasagu local government of the state.

Kabiru who gave the gun-runner suspect’s name as Abu Alkali aka ‘Wizi’, said the Command was on trail of other members of the group especially the manufacturer making the weapons to suspected criminals.

It was gathered that the syndicate was selling double barrel at the rate of N6,000 while single barrel cost N3,000 each.

“On the 17th February, 2018 at about 1630hrs,one Abu Alkali aka ‘Wizi’ of Unguwa Dan-Sanda,Bena,Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area was arrested by the Police and recovered a total of eleven assorted weapons.

“These includes:six double barrel and five single barrel guns. Investigation is ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate,” he said.

He advised any person in the state in possession of fire arms to surrender it to the police stressed that all “licenses issued out for legal possession of fire arms have expired, therefore, anybody caught with the weapons would be prosecuted accordingly”.

The Commissioner of Police also paraded five other armed robbers who specialised in snatching commercial motorcycles in the state  said that ”  twelve such suspects have been charged to Court for prosecution and remanded in Prison custody.”

While speaking with newsmen, Abu Alkali, the suspected gun-runner, claimed that he was a vigilante member and was sent to buy the weapons from the manufacturer to be used to fight herdsmen.

“I was sent to buy the riffles which we call ‘Mairairai’. When I led the police to the manufacturer house, he had ran away.  I don’t know his name. I was sent by my people because we want to use the guns to fight herdsmen,” he was quoted as saying.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

2 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 28th February 2018 at 12:46 pm
    Reply

    The enemy are chasing after wind. They want to take the arms etc of the natives so as annihilate and erase the natives on their God given native land- it is Futility. Do not move an inch backward on your God given native land- get Armed to the teeth, get to the enemy before the enemy gets to you. The so-called military, police etc. are the enemies on your God given native land- Slaughter them on your God given native land, Burn Down their barracks, vehicles etc., take everything in their possession- arms etc. The so-called military, police etc. are behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen- they are attacking and killing this territory natives for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. It is the Sword- either you kill the enemy or the enemy will kill you- that is the rule of engagement in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this territory of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this territory of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 28th February 2018 at 1:01 pm
    Reply

    If you are a native of this territory of the natives in the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria nickname military, police etc., if you do not quit now, you must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this territory of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this territory of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Imo dep. Gov., Madumere throws away ‘Okorocha’ muffler

— 28th February 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The ongoing political war between the Governor Rochas Okorocha  of Imo  State and his deputy, Eze Madumere, may have deepened with the latter throwing away the symbolic muffler, signifying his loyalty to his boss. Madumere, who now dresses without the muffler around his neck, has also insisted that with or without Governor…

  • FG to create environment for GBV response

    — 28th February 2018

    BillyGraham Abel, Yola Technical Assistant on Rule of Law Advisory Team office of the Vice President, Hadiza Aminu Dorayi, says the Federal Government is willing and already working with relevant stakeholders and partners in three states of each geopolitical zone of the country, to strengthen the environment for effective Gender Based Violence (GBV) response. Hadiza…

  • Ex-Gombe senator backtracks, returns to PDP

    — 28th February 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe A former federal lawmaker, Sen. Saidu Umar Kumo, who recently announced his leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has retraced his step, announcing his return to the party. Sen. Kumo made this known, in a press briefing, on Wednesday, in Gombe. Kumo, who was Director-General of Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo during the…

  • Okorocha congratulates Oyegun on his tenure extension

    — 28th February 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State and chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum has congratulated Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the extension of their tenures by one year. Okorocha also congratulated states, local governments and Wards executives of the…

  • Kebbi Police burst illegal guns dealers, recover 11 assorted weapons

    — 28th February 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Following Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim K. Idris’ directive to all Commissioners of Police across the states in Nigeria to flush out proliferation of illegal arms and ammunition, the Kebbi State Police Command has busted an illegal gun manufacturer and buyers syndicate. Kebbi State Police Commissioner, Mr. Ibrahim M. Kabiru, confirmed…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share