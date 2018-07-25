– The Sun News
Latest
25th July 2018 - Kebbi Police arrest Inspector’s killers, 291 suspects in one month
25th July 2018 - 2019: Shagari declares interest in Sokoto governorship seat
25th July 2018 - Tecno, Dangote, Glo make list of Africa’s most admired brands
25th July 2018 - Bishop Kukah donates relief materials to Katsina flood victims
25th July 2018 - 2019: APC women urged to resist intimidation, monetary inducement in Ebonyi
25th July 2018 - Bauchi South bye-election: Ladan Salihu wins PDP primaries
25th July 2018 - Diaspora PDP salutes gale of defection from APC
25th July 2018 - ‘Kwankwaso’s defection is a blessing to Ganduje’ – Iliyasu
25th July 2018 - Security Governance Initiative committee holds talks in Abuja
25th July 2018 - Fayemi unveils transition c’ittee members
Home / National / Kebbi Police arrest Inspector’s killers, 291 suspects in one month
KEBBI

Kebbi Police arrest Inspector’s killers, 291 suspects in one month

— 25th July 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested  a Fulani herdsman, Babuga Manu Kuaara, who killed  a Police Inspector, Umaru Danladi, attached  to Kaoje Police division, in Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The Command also paraded 11 suspected kidnapers, ex-convicted cars syndicate, Peter James, who was caught while stealing vehicle in Birnin-Kebbi by the police and 291 suspects arrested during raiding within month of July, 2018.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ibrahim M. Kabiru who confirmed this while parading the suspects before journalists, said Kuaara, the killers of Inspector Danladi would be charged to court for proper prosecution.

He told journalists that “The command had embarked on raiding of criminal hideous in order to make Kebbi State safe, secured and for more economic growth and development.

“The Command in its efforts to bring down the rate of crime among which 11 suspected kidnapers have been arrested some have been charged to courts while others are under investigation.”

The Kebbi police boss also said that of the 291 suspects arrested by his command during raiding of criminals hideouts, 44 had been released, six under investigation, 224 charged to courts, 201 convicted while 17 are awaiting trial.

READ ALSO: Tecno, Dangote, Glo make list of Africa’s most admired brand

He added that victims of kidnapped victims were rescued and reunited with their families without any ransom paid.

Speaking with journalists, the killers of Inspector Danladi, Babuga Manu Kuaara, confessed that he killed the police officer with his cutlass because the farmer reported him to the Police.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

KEBBI

Kebbi Police arrest Inspector’s killers, 291 suspects in one month

— 25th July 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested  a Fulani herdsman, Babuga Manu Kuaara, who killed  a Police Inspector, Umaru Danladi, attached  to Kaoje Police division, in Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State. The Command also paraded 11 suspected kidnapers, ex-convicted cars syndicate, Peter James, who was caught while stealing vehicle in Birnin-Kebbi…

  • Shagari

    2019: Shagari declares interest in Sokoto governorship seat

    — 25th July 2018

    NAN Alhaji Mukhtari Shagari, former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, on Wednesday declared intention to contest the Sokoto State governorship seat in the 2019 general elections. Shagari, former minister of water resources, contested for the seat in 2015 on the platform of the PDP, but lost to the incumbent, Aminu Tambuwal of the All Peoples…

  • TECNO

    Tecno, Dangote, Glo make list of Africa’s most admired brands

    — 25th July 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo Brand Africa, in collaboration with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), has compiled the top-100 best brands in Africa in their 6th annual Brand Africa 100 feature – with Africa’s best brands: Nike, Samsung, Dangote, TECNO making the top 10. The ranking which was based on a survey conducted in over 23 African countries…

  • KUKAH

    Bishop Kukah donates relief materials to Katsina flood victims

    — 25th July 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Dioceses, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kuka,  has donated relief materials to victims of the recent flood disaster in Jibia local government area of Katsina State. The Bishop described the incident as ‘an act of God’, and stressed that nobody could adequately prepare for natural disaster hence it can…

  • APC South Africa

    2019: APC women urged to resist intimidation, monetary inducement in Ebonyi

    — 25th July 2018

    NAN The All Progressives Congress (APC), women leaders in Ebonyi have urged women members of the party to resist all forms of intimidation, harassment and monetary inducements in the 2019 general elections. They gave the advice on Wednesday in Abakaliki at a meeting held to sensitise APC women in Ebonyi, ahead of the 2019 polls….

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share