Kebbi Police arrest Inspector’s killers, 291 suspects in one month

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested a Fulani herdsman, Babuga Manu Kuaara, who killed a Police Inspector, Umaru Danladi, attached to Kaoje Police division, in Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The Command also paraded 11 suspected kidnapers, ex-convicted cars syndicate, Peter James, who was caught while stealing vehicle in Birnin-Kebbi by the police and 291 suspects arrested during raiding within month of July, 2018.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ibrahim M. Kabiru who confirmed this while parading the suspects before journalists, said Kuaara, the killers of Inspector Danladi would be charged to court for proper prosecution.

He told journalists that “The command had embarked on raiding of criminal hideous in order to make Kebbi State safe, secured and for more economic growth and development.

“The Command in its efforts to bring down the rate of crime among which 11 suspected kidnapers have been arrested some have been charged to courts while others are under investigation.”

The Kebbi police boss also said that of the 291 suspects arrested by his command during raiding of criminals hideouts, 44 had been released, six under investigation, 224 charged to courts, 201 convicted while 17 are awaiting trial.

He added that victims of kidnapped victims were rescued and reunited with their families without any ransom paid.

Speaking with journalists, the killers of Inspector Danladi, Babuga Manu Kuaara, confessed that he killed the police officer with his cutlass because the farmer reported him to the Police.