Kebbi pensioners seek increment in N4,500 monthly pensions

— 20th December 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin- Kebbi

Kebbi State pensioners, under the auspices of Primary Schools Pension Union (PSPU), have appealed to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu to harmonise their members’ monthly pension of N4,500 with the current salary structures.

The Union argued that their members were retired when N18,000 minimum wage was implemented saying, “after retirement their benefits were calculated with the old salary structures. ”

Chairman of the Union, Sahabi MaiRiga Kalgo, stated this, on Wednesday, at a press conference at the Union’s secretariat, Birnin-Kebbi, the state capital.

In his words, “These pensioners were retired while enjoying the minimum salary wage of N18,000. After retirement their benefits were calculated with the old salary structure, which violated the rule which indicates that pensions and gratuities are to be calculated based on the last pay.

“The pensioners are humbly pleading and advising His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kebbi State to harmonise the pension payments for retirees to reflect the current salary structure for civil servants in the state so that all the pensioners are treated equally.”

The Union, which commended Governor Bagudu for the release N2.5 billion, in December 2017, as part of their outstanding pensions.

Kalgo continued, “From inception of this government, Governor Bagudu had released the sum of N7.5 billion for the payment of gratuities and pension areas to the pensioners in Kebbi State.

“Currently, the pensioners are receiving their gratuities and pension arrears out of the N2.5 billion released this December 2017. We believe the governor will fulfil his promise of paying the whole outstanding gratuities and pension arrears within a short period of time.”

 

Post Views: 1
