Kebbi PDP inaugurates caretaker c’ittee

— 28th September 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Kebbi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) has inaugurated a Caretaker Committee comprising Wards and local governments areas.

Secretary of the caretaker committee, Malam Yusuf A. Dingyadi, confirmed their inaugurations in an interview with journalists after the party’s Congress.

The caretaker committee members consists of seven members from each of the 21 local government areas of the state, and five members from each of the wards.

They are expected to commence activities of repositioning the party, reconciliation, organising the election of new executive leaders in their respective areas.

According to Dingyadi the caretaker committee would provide  level-praying ground for all the party members without imposition or difference among the stakeholders.

He advised all members of the caretaker committee to be fair and just among members of the party to sustain unity, discipline, cohesion and harmony.

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

