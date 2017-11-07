The Sun News
Kebbi PDP Congress: Dan-Illela rejects results, wants party declares him Chair

7th November 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The end may not have been heard on the crisis rocking the Kebbi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as a Chairmanship candidate in the Saturday Congress of the party, Hon. Musa Ibrahim Dan-Illela, has rejected the outcome of the Congress.

Dan-Illela while addressing newsmen, on Monday evening, alleged that the delegate list to the Congress was doctored as there was over-voting during the exercise.

He also alleged that many of the genuine delegates were not allowed to enter the venue of the Congress.

Chairman of the State Congress, Sen. Nimi Barigha Amange, who supervised the Congress with representatives of INEC, led by Mohammed Awwal, Head of Department of Election and Political Parties Monitoring Department had, on Sunday, declared Alhaji Haruna Saadu as the newly elected Chairman of the party in the state.

Awwal declared that Saadu defeated Dan-Illela with total votes of 448 as against his opponent who scored 286 votes out of 636 total votes casted.

Rejecting the Congress results, Dan-Illela said: ‘” I,Hon. Musa Ibrahim Dan-Illela, a candidate for the Chairmanship of PDP, Kebbi State, on behalf of the Dan-Illela Unity camp and our teeming supporters, I use this opportunity you have given to me to express our dissatisfaction and rejection of the outcome of the Congress under reference.

“This became necessary in view of the fact the Congress was deliberately marred by irregularities which we have captured and relayed to the appeal committee for remedy.

“There is no gainsaying that the mood which greeted the outcome of the Congress was startling to all, and this can be seen in the way the majority of the PDP family in Kebbi State are now in low spirit following the announcement of the outcome of the Congress.

” The Secretariat of our party in Birnin-Kebbi which recently used to be a beehive of activities now instead of being more of jubilant activities is now deserted. ”

He added that based on the irregularities observed, the party should declare him the Chairman of the party.

Post Views: 2
Latest

  Budget: NASS in closed door session

    7th November 2017

    From: Ndubuisi Orji and Fred Itua, Abuja Moments before the presentation of the 2018 Appropriation Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari before a joint session of the National Assembly, the House of Representatives is currently engaged in closed door session. In the Senate, lawmakers had earlier, in the day, also had a closed door session, which…

  Why we suspended strike, by Zamfara NLC

    7th November 2017

    From: Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau The Zamfara State chapter of the Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC) has said it decided to suspend its two months’ strike it declared over the nonpayment of workers promotion arrears, pension and other entitlements, due to the respects it accords the elders of the state. The NLC said that the elders…

  COAS U-20 Football competition begins in Kebbi

    7th November 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi About 19 Football teams across states in Nigeria are in Kebbi State for the 2017 U-20 Chief of Army Staff Peace Cup national Football Tournament. National President of African Youth Sports Federation (AYSOF), Dr. Ahmed Lawal, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Birnin-Kebbi, on Tuesday, at press conference at Haliru…

  el-Rufai launches measles vaccination in Kaduna

    7th November 2017

    Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, on Tuesday, launched the 2017/2018 measles vaccination campaign at Miyetti Allah Primary Healthcare Centre, Rigasa, Kaduna. Governor el-Rufai was represented by his deputy, Arch. Bala Bantex. Measles is one of the leading cause of death among young children especially those under five years of age. Minister for Health (State),…

