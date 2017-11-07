Kebbi PDP Congress: Dan-Illela rejects results, wants party declares him Chair

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The end may not have been heard on the crisis rocking the Kebbi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as a Chairmanship candidate in the Saturday Congress of the party, Hon. Musa Ibrahim Dan-Illela, has rejected the outcome of the Congress.

Dan-Illela while addressing newsmen, on Monday evening, alleged that the delegate list to the Congress was doctored as there was over-voting during the exercise.

He also alleged that many of the genuine delegates were not allowed to enter the venue of the Congress.

Chairman of the State Congress, Sen. Nimi Barigha Amange, who supervised the Congress with representatives of INEC, led by Mohammed Awwal, Head of Department of Election and Political Parties Monitoring Department had, on Sunday, declared Alhaji Haruna Saadu as the newly elected Chairman of the party in the state.

Awwal declared that Saadu defeated Dan-Illela with total votes of 448 as against his opponent who scored 286 votes out of 636 total votes casted.

Rejecting the Congress results, Dan-Illela said: ‘” I,Hon. Musa Ibrahim Dan-Illela, a candidate for the Chairmanship of PDP, Kebbi State, on behalf of the Dan-Illela Unity camp and our teeming supporters, I use this opportunity you have given to me to express our dissatisfaction and rejection of the outcome of the Congress under reference.

“This became necessary in view of the fact the Congress was deliberately marred by irregularities which we have captured and relayed to the appeal committee for remedy.

“There is no gainsaying that the mood which greeted the outcome of the Congress was startling to all, and this can be seen in the way the majority of the PDP family in Kebbi State are now in low spirit following the announcement of the outcome of the Congress.

” The Secretariat of our party in Birnin-Kebbi which recently used to be a beehive of activities now instead of being more of jubilant activities is now deserted. ”

He added that based on the irregularities observed, the party should declare him the Chairman of the party.