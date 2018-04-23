Kebbi NYSC tasks corps members on nation’s security, unemployment

The Sun News
Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) has charged the 2,261 Batch ‘A’ 2018 corps members deployed in Kebbi State to utilise various opportunities and training availed them during their service to tackle the nation’s security and unemployment challenges.

Coordinator of the scheme in the state, Alhaji Lawal Turawa, gave the charge on Monday during the swearing of the corps members at NYSC permanent camp, Dakingeri.

He said that 1,156 male and 1,105 female corps members were duly registered as at 12 midnight of Friday, April 21.

Charging them to face daunting challenges in the country, Turawa said “My dear corps members, as you all know, the country is facing some daunting challenges especially in the areas of unemployment and security which have direct negative consequences on our nation.

“To this end, the NYSC management has taken robust measures in making available, skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development programmes which are aims at training you to become self-reliant and employers of labour rather than job seekers.”

He also charged them to fulfill their hopes and aspirations as they are started one year mandatory service saying, “The nation puts high premium on the moral and physical development of her youths for a better tomorrow “.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State who was represented by Head of Service,Alhaji Abubakar Udu Idris in his remarks, noted that the orientation course they would be exposed to is aimed to inculcate discipline, hardworking, integrity and patriotism in them.

“It is noteworthy to mention that the NYSC Scheme has greatly impacted positively in various sectors such as education health care, agriculture to the nation and Kebbi State in particular.

“The foundation for these achievements starts right from orientation camp. I implore you to cultivate healthy relationships among your colleagues, be patriotic and selfless in all your activities while on camp and during your service year”.

