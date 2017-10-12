Kebbi NYSC launches health initiatives for rural dwellers

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), in Kebbi State, on Thursday, launches a Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) in Felande village, Argungu Local Government Area of the state.

The health service was aimed at providing medical treatment for over 500 villagers with different ailments who could not afford hospitals bills.

While flaggin-off the programme at Felande village, the state Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Lawal Turawa, disclosed that there were competent doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other health personnel among the corps members, who were willing to render their humanitarian services to the less-privileged.

In the words of Turawa, “In order to bridge the gap of lack of adequate healthcare in rural communities, NYSC decided to introduce this Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers. We have the personnel, doctors,nurses and other health workers who can tackles villagers health problems.”

Turawa added that state government and wealthy people in Kebbi State had donated different drugs that would be prescribed for patients after they had been diagnosed stressed that any ailments corps members could not handle, such patients would be referred to appropriate hospitals.

The Medical team leader of Argungu zone, Sct. Umuwe Patrick, in an interview, with Daily Sun, said his team was fully ready to render humanitarian services to the rural dwellers in area for a week duration.

In his remarks, Felande Village Head, Alhaji Abubakar Zaki Felande, commended NYSC for bring the health services to his community stressed that they would forever remain grateful to all that made the gesture a reality.