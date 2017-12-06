Kebbi NACA spends N6m to settle owners of stolen vehicle parts, shelves strike

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Nigeria Automobile and Technicians Association (NACA), Kebbi State chapter, says it has spent over N6 million in settling owners of stolen vehicles parts from various members’ workshops across the state.

The Association, which expressed displeasure over its inability to secure a permanent land for mechanic village, also noted that they had lost many opportunities at the national level due to lack of befitting central workshop for its members.

Chairman of NACA in the state, Engr. Abubakar Garba Sani, who stated this, on Wednesday, while briefing journalists during a press conference in Birnin-Kebbi also disclosed that they suspended their strike billed for Thursday, as a result of the intervention of the deputy Governor of Kebi State,Col. Samaila Yombe Dabai.

In the words of Sani, “We have been making frantic efforts to draw the attention of government to provide our members with a mechanic village like what is obtain in other states. We have also been subjected to humiliation by the security operatives many a times over stolen car parts in our various places but if our members are provided with a mechanic village theft and trespass will be curtail government will even find it easier to collect tax .

” We have paid over N6 million settling owners of stolen items from our members workshops across 21 local governments of our state. If we have central workshop, that is,mechanics village,it would be difficult for thieves to temper with our customers vehicles ” , he said.

The Chairman added that the association has over 68,000 members across the 21 local government areas of the state which if allowed to go on strike could cripple free movement of vehicles in the state.

He appealed to members of NACA to sheath their sword and allow the outcome of the intervention of the state deputy Governor on the matter.

According to him, “We have a meeting between the Kebbi State deputy governor and leadership of the state branch of National Automobile and Technician Association (NACA) ,that meeting saved the day for impending strike action scheduled to commence, on Thursday, by mechanics in the state,” he said.

He said that members of the association were being confronted with numerous problems which included lack of substantive mechanic village, rampant cases of vehicle theft by thieves and arbitrary collection of tax from their members by tax collection agents.

He also lamented that in spite of their several appeals to the Kebbi State Government to intervene on the matter, but their efforts had been futile.