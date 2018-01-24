The Sun News
Home / National / Kebbi Hisbah recovers 82 children, 21 abandoned babies

Kebbi Hisbah recovers 82 children, 21 abandoned babies

— 24th January 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Kebbi State Hisbah Committee says 82 missing children, 21 abandoned babies and 13 abducted spinsters were recovered in the state, between January and December 2017.

The state Director of Hisbah committee in the state, Alhaji Abubakar Augie,  disclosed this in Birnin-Kebbi, on Wednesday.

Augie explained that the recovered children have been handed over to their parents.

According to him, the committee also resolved 327 cases of disputes between spouses, friends, parents and their children among others.

He said: ” Let me use this opportunity to appeal to parents to monitor the whereabouts of their children all the time as well as be mindful of what is happening around to them,” he said.

While speaking on drugs abused among youths, Augie disclosed that about 33 youths were arrested for drug addiction and have been handed over to the appropriate authority for necessary action.

The director thanked the state government for providing necessary support to the board, adding that the gesture would ease the work of the committee.

He appealed to the state government to resuscitate all the 21 local government Hisbah offices for its smooth operations in the state.

“The work of the committee is enormous and could not have been successful without the support of the state government and collaboration with other security agencies,” he said.

  Ezekiel Okeke 24th January 2018 at 5:41 pm
    Almajiri practice has been Disbanded in this territory of the natives by the natives of this territory of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. If you are a father or a mother and your child is on the streets in the name of Almajiri, take him home now, if you fail, you will face full punishment of the law under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Every child of this territory of the natives must have adequate social securities etc. under Disintegrated Republics of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

