Kebbi govt, UNICEF review health sector, seeks improvement on nutrition

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), on Thursday, commenced reviewing of challenges, progress made in the last six months of 2018 in the health sector and sought for more collaboration on advancement on nutrition among the people.

The meeting, which was attended by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu,Commissioners for Health,Alhaji Umar Usman Kambaza,Commissioners for Budget and Economy Planning, Alhaji Muhammad Jelani Yauri and Permanent Secretaries of various Ministries was designed to review and re-strategise on how to address challenges in the health sector.

Governor Bagudu, while speaking at the meeting said his administration acknowledged efforts of UNICEF in collaborating with state government to address challenges in the sector.

Governor Bagudu, represented by the Secretary to the Kebbi State Government, (SSG), Alhaji Umar Babale Yauri said, “The meeting organised for stakeholders to review mid -year performance as well as to interact on the way forward on implantable system which takes cognisance of multiple activities of UNICEF in the state is timely and commendable.

“The State Government appreciated the giant strides of UNICEF Chief Field Officer who within the very short time since his assuming office has demonstrating exemplary leadership quality. Kebbi state is fully committed to working with UNICEF”, he said.

Commissioner for Budget, Economy Planning, Alhaji Muhammed Jelani Yauri, in his remarks, disclosed that the state government had resolved that all the Permanent Secretaries, Directors and Commissioners would be fully involved in all the UNICEF activities to ensure that government are carry along on the agency’s activities.

Yauri noted that the present administration are working hard to implement economy recovery policy of Federal Government by reviving all the domiciled natural resources in the state to increase it IGR ,thereby, reduced dependent of state on international donors before resolving health challenges.

Earlier, UNICEF Field Officer, Sokoto office Mr. Muhammedeen Fall, said that the international agency was committed to support government on challenges faced on health, education stressed that the meeting was designed to provide solutions to challenges identified, transparency and implementation of agreement reached by stakeholders.

In his remarks, Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Umar Usman Kambaza, informed the stakeholders at the meeting that UNICEF had done a lot for the state in the area of immunization, family planning, and nutrition which he said the very are lacking behind.

He added that stakeholders have to do more on nutrition awareness stressed due to bad education, poverty among the people, nutrients usage have misunderstood.