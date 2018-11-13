Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has declared its readiness to support corps members deployed to the state on any entrepreneurship drive they might be embarking on, which, it said, is capable of boosting economy and general well-being of the people.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu stated this, on Monday, during the closing ceremony of Batch ‘C’ stream 1 of the National Youth Service Corps Scheme (NYSC) at the permanent orientation camp, Dakingeri.

The governor noted that the state expected the corps members to display skills acquired during their three weeks orientation in the camp for the betterment of their host communities.

Governor Bagudu, represented at the ceremony by his deputy, Col. Samaila Yombe Dabai (rtd) said, “It is our expectation that the skill acquisition training you have acquired in this camp will be further solidified so that you step it down to interested members of your host communities.

“I have no iota of doubt that the result of this noble commitment would be an increase in the state cottage or small scale business industries, thereby maximising our economic potentials and employment generation.

“The government is ever ready to support any entrepreneurship capable of boosting our economy and the general well-being of the state”, he said.

He urged them to settle down in various communities they were posted to for their primary assignment, familiarise themselves with relevant security agencies and traditional rulers without any fear.

Earlier, Mr. Usman Barde, stated that NYSC had renewed its drive and commitment in executing viable development programmes and partnership with state through Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED).

Barde, who urged the corps members to make use of the loan opportunities provided by the Bank of Industry and the CBN to boost their entrepreneurship drive, noted that they could become employer of labour if they utilise the opportunities very well.