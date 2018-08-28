– The Sun News
Latest
28th August 2018 - Kebbi Govt to partner Manhattan on tourism, business, education, culture
28th August 2018 - NAF fighter jet destroys another bandits camp, kill many in Zamfara
28th August 2018 - Bauchi female guber aspirant, Baheejah joins ACD
28th August 2018 - Taraba farmers get 5m free hybrid cassava stems
28th August 2018 - Unilorin earmarks 5,000 hectares of land for commercial farming
28th August 2018 - UAE Ambassador to Nigeria tasks women on family values
28th August 2018 - National Youth Games: Oyo to feature 4 sports
28th August 2018 - Herdsmen/farmers clashes affecting livestock production – FG
28th August 2018 - Benue Govt. to spend N46m to rehabilitate 21 township roads – Official
28th August 2018 - Mere geographical restructuring not what Nigeria needs, says Osinbajo
Home / National / Kebbi Govt to partner Manhattan on tourism, business, education, culture
kebbi state

Kebbi Govt to partner Manhattan on tourism, business, education, culture

— 28th August 2018

NAN

The Kebbi Government and Borough of Manhattan in New York City on Tuesday expressed their readiness for a city-to-city partnership  on tourism, business, education and culture.

The development was sequel to a correspondence from the President of Manhattan Borough in New York City, U.S., Gale Brewer, for a partnership with Argungu Local Government of Kebbi State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Argungu is widely known for its famous four-day annual fishing festival which originated in the area that includes today’s Kebbi State.

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State received a correspondence through the President Business International Development Organisation, Mrs Joyce Adewumi, on the President of Manhattan’s stead.

READ ALSO Unilorin earmarks 5,000 hectares of land for commercial farming

Bagudu said his administration had keen interest to partner with people, institutions and organisations in its quest to transform the state.

“There is no doubt that Argungu local government area is world famous for its tourist attractive sites.

“While New York city not only serve as financial capital of the world, but also the cultural capital blending diverse cultures from around the globe,’’ he said.

The governor expressed optimism that the partnership would move the state to greater high and economic prosperity.

NAN reports that Adewumi, after delivering the letter to Bagudu, also invited the governor to visit New York city.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

kebbi state

Kebbi Govt to partner Manhattan on tourism, business, education, culture

— 28th August 2018

NAN The Kebbi Government and Borough of Manhattan in New York City on Tuesday expressed their readiness for a city-to-city partnership  on tourism, business, education and culture. The development was sequel to a correspondence from the President of Manhattan Borough in New York City, U.S., Gale Brewer, for a partnership with Argungu Local Government of…

  • JETS

    NAF fighter jet destroys another bandits camp, kill many in Zamfara

    — 28th August 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its Air Task Force (ATF) in Operation DIRAN MIKIYA, in Zamfara State, have killed several bandits terrorising people of the state and destroyed their operational bases in the area. Director Public Relations and Information, Air Commodores Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known in a statement, said …

  • TARABA

    Bauchi female guber aspirant, Baheejah joins ACD

    — 28th August 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi A governorship aspirant in Bauchi State, Hajiya Baheejah Mahmood, has joined the Advance Congress for Democracy (ACD), to contest in the 2019 general election in the state. Baheejah collected her membership card in her ward, Nassarawa B in Azare, Katagum Local Government Area of the State. Addressing a  mammoth crowd, Baheejah declared…

  • TARABA FARMERS

    Taraba farmers get 5m free hybrid cassava stems

    — 28th August 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Cassava farmers in Taraba State, on Tuesday, got over five million improved cassava stems which the state government purchased from the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and distributed to the farmers for free. The state’s deputy governor, Haruna Manu, who flagged off the distribution, in Jalingo, said that the distribution was…

  • commercial farming

    Unilorin earmarks 5,000 hectares of land for commercial farming

    — 28th August 2018

    NAN The University of Ilorin, Kwara says it has earmarked 5,000 hectares from its 15, 000 hectares land mass for allocation to interested staff and students for commercial farming. Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, Vice-Chancellor of the University, made the disclosure in Ilorin on Tuesday at the official presentation of items purchased by the 1988 University set…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share