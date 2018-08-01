– The Sun News
livestock

Kebbi Govt. secures N1.5bn World Bank loan to boost fish, livestock farming

— 1st August 2018

NAN

The Kebbi Government has secured N1.5 billion loan to provide financial support to fishermen and livestock farmers to consolidate the achievements recorded in agricultural production as major revenue earner in the state.

The Governor of the state, Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu, made this known during media chat in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

He said “we have secured N1.5 billion loan for World Bank project for the development of fish and livestock farming to consolidate  the achievements recorded in agricultural production as major revenue earner in our state.”

He added that his ambition had been to transform the state into the footprints of Asian tigers as Singapore as his legacy of a public office holder.

Science Ministry proposes establishment of 2 new agencies

He reiterated his commitment to provide opportunity to every child in the state to attain the best of life as obtained in advanced nations of the world.

He said “I want to leave a legacy that every parent will be proud of seeing what his child has become after I leave office.”

The governor commended President Muhammadu Buhari for earning the confidence of Nigerians through purposeful leadership.

He also thanked the people of the state for sustaining brotherliness, peace and tranquility.

