Kebbi govt. donates N20m to Nigerian Legion

— 15th January 2018

…Task them to fight insurgents

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has charged members of the Nigerian Legions to help Nigeria to fight insurgents just as he donated the sum of N20 million to the state chapter of Nigerian legion as part of its contribution to commemorate 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration and Emblem Appeal Week in the state.

Governor Bagudu, represented by the his deputy, Alhaji Samaila Yombe Dabai, made the donation, on Monday, at the Government House, in Birnin-Kebbi, during the legionnaires’ visit to Governor to launch their emblem.

Governor Bagudu also appealed to all and sundry to donate generously to the legions in view of their sacrifice to the nation.

He pointed out that the legionnaires have a role to play in assisting the government to fight insurgency by providing useful information to relevant authorities that can lead to the arrest of criminals .

“Nigeria is still facing threat of insurgency. I believed that our legionnaires can assist in providing information which will go along way in saving lives”” , he said.

Earlier in his speech , the Acting Chairman of the state chapter of the Nigeria Legion, Umar Garba Ambursa, appealed to the state government to provide them with 18-seater bus and complete their secretariat complex which has started since the creation of the state in 1992.

Secretary to the State Government , Alhaji Babale Umar, donated N100,000 while Head of Service (HoS), Alhaji Abubakar Udu Idris, and all Permanent Secretaries in the state donated the sum of N180,000 to the legionnaires.

Highlights of the event included decoration of the deputy governor, SSG, Head of Service, head of security agencies and top government functionaries with Nigerian Legion emblem.

