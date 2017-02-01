The Sun News
Home / National / Kebbi govt bans illegal mining

Kebbi govt bans illegal mining

— 1st February 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Ilorin

Kebbi State Government has suspended all Illegal mining operations in the state, while directing mining firms to renew their permits.
Governor Atiku Bagudu, who disclosed this, on Wednesday, in Birnin-Kebbi, said the state has lost enough revenues to unregistered Miners in the state.
He said that due to meagre Internal Generated Revenue
(IGR), all the affected miners must come to discuss with government their readiness to continue exploration of the natural resources endowed in the state.
The governor also said that most of the miners sadly claimed they were not making money from their illegal activities which had exposed the state environment to deforestations and erosion. He stressed that the state would no longer condone such sharp practice anymore.
Senator Bagudu, while speaking on the security of the state, said the his administration would continue to partner with traditional rulers to maintain peace in the state, adding that all security agencies would be encouraged to safe guide the state from bandits.
He disclosed that due to tight security in the state, many criminals have surrendered to security agencies and stakeholders in part of the state controlled by the emirate.
The Governor urged the people of the state to continue to be law abiding citizens and shun violence.

