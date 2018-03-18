Kebbi Govt, Argungu Emirate marries off 100 widows

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

As part of measure to reduced single parents in the society, Kebbi government with the Arugungu Emirates have married off 100 widows and divorced women in a mass wedding ceremony held at the Emir of Argungu palace.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu paid N20,000 each as bride price, while his wife Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu gave 30,000 each to the bride for them to be self employed in their respective homes.

The Kebbi government also donated furniture and kitchen utensils worth N150,000 to each couples, and commissioner of Justice Hajiya Ramatu Gulma also donated one wrapper to each couples.

The ceremony, it was learnt that was the first kind of such mass weddings done in Arugungu Emirate to provide stable homes and social security for divorcée.

Speaking shortly after the wedding Governor Bagudu commended the effort of the Emir and the local government for their initiatives to marry off the affected women, stressed that they must respect the marriage institutions as a way to reduce single women in the societies.

He said: ” We must start to respect marriage institution in our society. These our women, most moving on into their second marriages home with their husbands .We will continue to conduct the weddings in batches” he said.

The Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samila Mera also commended the state government and Argungu local government to collaborate for organised this occasion because the couples has done the have of the religion practise.

”We are try to provide women with stable homes and financial and social security ,the women, most moving into their second marriages home with their husbands” he said .