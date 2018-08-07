– The Sun News
Latest
7th August 2018 - Kebbi Gov. tasks INEC on neutrality
7th August 2018 - 2019: APC South Africa mobilises support for Buhari
7th August 2018 - War against drug abuse
7th August 2018 - Why Nigeria should invest in aquaculture, maize production, by OFAB
7th August 2018 - Gov. Masari sends list of council chairmen to House for screening
7th August 2018 - Ortom condemns police invasion of NASS
7th August 2018 - 48-year-old fake soldier bags 3 months in jail
7th August 2018 - JUST IN: Oshiomhole, APC senators in crucial meeting
7th August 2018 - Certificate saga: Adeleke knows fate tomorrow
7th August 2018 - How we will tackle oil theft, vandalism in Bayelsa–NSCDC
Home / National / Kebbi Gov. tasks INEC on neutrality
neutrality

Kebbi Gov. tasks INEC on neutrality

— 7th August 2018

NAN

Kebbi Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be neutral and ensure free, fair and credible elections in 2019.

The governor, made the call when the new Kebbi Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Alhaji Ahmed Bello, paid him a courtesy visit in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

“Election can only be free and fair if INEC allows electorate to choose their leaders, and remains umpire in doing the right thing required in the election processes,” he added.

He urged the new REC and INEC not to bow to pressure from politicians to circumvent the process so as to ensure credible, free and fair elections.

Bagudu called on Bello to trade on the path of neutrality as witnessed in 2015 elections and guard against electoral anomalies.

“The role played by INEC in 2015 elections minimised court litigations in the country as witnessed in the 2011 elections and preceding ones.

“We have an unreserved commitment to achieving INEC’s mandate within the confines of the law,” he assured.

Earlier, the new INEC commissioner, Bello, assured the governor that the commission would conduct free and credible elections in the state.

READ ALSO Why Nigeria should invest in aquaculture, maize production, by OFAB

“I have come here to formally introduce my self as the new INEC commissioner and seek the cooperation of the state government being a critical stakeholder in the operation of the commission,” he explained.

He also sought the cooperation of other stakeholders to make the exercise free, fair and credible.

“Our success will only possible if all the stakeholders cooperate with the INEC, especially the security agencies, political parties, traditional and religious leaders,” he said.

The REC called on those who had not collected their PVCs to do so, and those who are yet to register to also do so, to enable them exercise their franchise in the 2019 general elections.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

neutrality

Kebbi Gov. tasks INEC on neutrality

— 7th August 2018

NAN Kebbi Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be neutral and ensure free, fair and credible elections in 2019. The governor, made the call when the new Kebbi Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Alhaji Ahmed Bello, paid him a courtesy visit in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday. “Election can…

  • BUHARI

    2019: APC South Africa mobilises support for Buhari

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN The All Progressives Congress (APC), South Africa chapter, on Tuesday called on Nigerians in the diaspora to support the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari. Mr. Bola Babarinde, Chairman of the chapter, who made the call in a statement, said the president had so far acquitted himself remarkably well as a leader and deserved…

  • MAIZE

    Why Nigeria should invest in aquaculture, maize production, by OFAB

    — 7th August 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) has advised the Federal Government to invest in aquaculture and maize production. OFAB Country’s Director, Dr. Rose Didado, who spoke to Daily Sun, on Tuesday, in Abuja, said with aquaculture, the over-dependent on fish importation would drastically reduce as jobs would be created and also…

  • screening

    Gov. Masari sends list of council chairmen to House for screening

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has sent list of 34 chairmen of transition committees to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation. The House Leader, Hambali Faruq, made this known on Tuesday during plenary session. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Masari dissolved the council chairmen in July 2015…

  • ORTOM

    Ortom condemns police invasion of NASS

    — 7th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has condemnede Tuesday morning’s invasion of the National Assembly by the Police and Department of State Services (DSS) even as he urged all patriots to resist the impunity. “I condemn police invasion of the National Assembly and urge patriotic Nigerians to reject this impunity which is…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share