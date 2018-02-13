Kebbi gov. reabsorbs Commissioner, redeploys others

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has reabsorbed Barr. Rakiya Tanko Ayuba back into the State Executive Council as a commissioner.

Ayuba had allegedly resigned her appointment, last year, as the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state. Upon her reabsorption, however, Governor Bagudu, redeployed her to the Ministry of Commerce and Industries.

The governor, in a cabinet reshuffle, on Tuesday, replaced Ayuba with Barr. Ramatu Adamu Gulma, as the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Alhaji Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingeri, who confirmed the changes of cabinet members, in a statement issued and made available to newsmen, quoted the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Babale Yauri, as saying that some commissioners had been swapped to other ministries while some others retained their portfolios.

According to the statement, ‘”Two other new Commissioners, Barr. Ramatu Adamu Gulma is now the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General for the state, while Hajiya Tsahara Bawa Ribah takes charge of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development as Commissioner”.

It could be recalled that late last year, Ayuba had tendered her resignation letter and allegedly left the country before she returned after “reconciliation” with the state government.

The Kebbi State Government also created two new ministries namely, Ministry of Inter-Governmental Affairs and Ministry of Special Duties.

Others affected by the cabinet reshuffle included, suspended Commissioner for Higher Education, Alhaji Maigari Abdullahi, who is under reportedly investigation for alleged diversions of scholarship funds. He has been posted to ministry of Animal Health and replaced by Prof. Mukhtar Umar Bunza.

Also, Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Musa Hassan Kalgo, has been swapped by his counterpart in the Ministry of Environment, Mohammad Gado Suleiman, among others.