Kebbi Gov intervenes to end violent clash in Suru LG

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, on Friday, visited the scene of a violent clash between farmers and herdsmen in the Bakoshi community in Suru local government area of the state.

The clash was said to have resulted from the discovery of the corpse of a farmer, Shehu Bakoshi, from the community, close the settlement of the herdsmen.

Governor Atiku Bagudu, was accompanied on the visit by the state Police Commissioner, Kabiru Ibrahim; the State Director of the State Security Service (SSS),Muhammad Kaumi, and the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Hammani Ringim.

The discovery of the corpse of the farmer, close to the settlement of the herdsmen, resulted in a reprisal attack by the farmers that led to the killing of livestock and the torching of foodstuff and barns, as well as settlements of the herdsmen.

A statement by Alhaji Abubakar Muazu, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, explained that the governor and his delegation inspected the scene of the clash on foot, to determine the extent of damage.

He directed that the farmers and the herdsmen should meet with their leaders and officials of the security agencies, to find a permanent resettlement arena for the herdsmen and promised to provide basic amenities in the settlement.

The governor noted that medical reports indicated that the death of the 30-year-old farmer was due to natural causes, saying that it was lamentable that it had led to acrimony and a violent clash between the farmers and the herdsmen.

He warned the people against violent resolution of disputes, stressing that perpetrators of such acts would be penalised in future.

Atiku, condoled the family of the deceased and donated cash, foodstuff and textile materials to the victims.

The governor added that compensation would be made to victims who lost many livestock. (NAN)