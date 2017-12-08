Kebbi: FG to sanction gold mine operator

• New Birnin-Kebbi varsity VC resumes

From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

The Federal Government has promised to investigate a gold miner licence operator, ISS-Hass Ltd, operating in Geri Awwal village, in Fakai Local Government Area of Kebbi State for alleged neglected agreement with the host community.

Daily Sun gathered that the firm, a Chinese mining company, has been in the community for more than three years, exploring gold and has reportedly failed to develop the area.

It was also gathered that part of the agreement reached with the firm included establishment of school, roads, mosque, potable water, employment for youths, among others. The Chinese firm has allegedly refused to implement the agreement.

Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who visited the host community, in company of his Minister of State, Alhaji Bwari Abubakar expressed disappointment over how the licence operator has treated the people.

But, the company’s spokesman, Muhammed Adamu claimed that instead of getting 700 ounces of gold per month, they were only getting 200 ounce, making it difficult to meet up with the agreement.

Meanwhile, the new Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Birnin-Kebbi (FUBK), Professor Bello Bala Shehu, has assumed duty after an official handover from his predecessor, Dr. Sahabi Maidamma Jabo.

The institution’s Acting Head, Information and Public Relations Unit, Mallam Jemilu Magaji confirmed the development in a statement.

“The vice chancellor, in a brief address, promised to take the university to greater heights and solicited the continued support and cooperation from the management, staff and students of the university.”

Prof. Shehu also called for transparency and accountability from the staff, and said that “all hands must be on deck for the overall success of the university.

Jab added that Prof. Shehu commended Dr. Jabo for holding the fort, and urged staff to continue to discharge their duties effectively and efficiently.