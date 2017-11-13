The Sun News
Latest
13th November 2017 - Kebbi court remands two for allegedly defiling minor, homosexual act
13th November 2017 - Laureates College boosts Arts, exhibits over 90 Students’ collection
13th November 2017 - Reekado Banks, other star artistes for 2017 Ibadan Countdown Festival show
13th November 2017 - Dankwambo, Goje feud after Aisha Buhari’s visit
13th November 2017 - Anambra guber: Kalu tasks voters to key state into ruling party
13th November 2017 - Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch in first visit to Saudi Arabia
13th November 2017 - JAMB meets ‘critical stakeholders’ to review UTME
13th November 2017 - N’ Korean soldier shot while defecting to South
13th November 2017 - Saudi Arabia to reopen Yemen’s airports, seaports
13th November 2017 - World Cup: Italy in ‘do or die’ match against Sweden
Home / National / Kebbi court remands two for allegedly defiling minor, homosexual act

Kebbi court remands two for allegedly defiling minor, homosexual act

— 13th November 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

    A Magistrate Court sitting in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State, presided over by Magistrate Abubakar Atiku has ordered that two accused persons, one Bashir Samaila and Faruq Abubakar,  be remanded in prison for allegedly defiling minor and having anal sex with a teenager boy.

    The accused persons were arrested by Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) at Gwardu and Argungu towns of the state for unlawfully having sexual affairs with  their victims  which violated sections  245 ,283 and 284 of Panel Code.

First NSCDC Prosecutor, Felix Ogbeke, told the Court that on November 5, 2017, Faruq defiled a minor, one Umuh, who was sent to his shop to buy wheat by her father for their animals.

   He said the accused person grabbed the victim and defiled her. The offence contravenes section 283 of panel code and asked the Court to adjourn the case to enable the Corps to conclude it investigation on the matter.

   The second Prosecutor, Habib Sani, also informed the  Court that “sometime in September 2017, Bashir unlawfully used his manhood to penetrate through anus of one Abubakar Muhammad, a teenage boy, without his consent in Argungu town,Kebbi State.”

   He argued that, after he had committed the crime, he allegedly poured ‘chemical’, on the victim’s head, causing grievous hurt on his victim.

The offence, he said, contravenes sections 284 and 245 of Penal Code and prayed to the court to remand the accused in prison till next adjourning date pending the conclusion of investigations on the matter by the NSCDC.

    The accused persons, however, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.

    While ruling on the matters, Magistrate Atiku ruled that the court has jurisdiction to entertain the first accused person’s case and ordered that he should be remanded in prison pending legal advice on the matter.

   On the second case, Magistrate Atiku ruled that the court lacked jurisdiction to try the accused person on natural offence (Homosexual), but said that the court would continue further hearing on the allegation of grievous hurt level against him by the complaint.

   He, however, ordered that the accused persons be remanded in prison till November 20,2017 for further hearing.

Post Views: 12
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

Let's have some fun throwing banters at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kebbi court remands two for allegedly defiling minor, homosexual act

— 13th November 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi     A Magistrate Court sitting in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State, presided over by Magistrate Abubakar Atiku has ordered that two accused persons, one Bashir Samaila and Faruq Abubakar,  be remanded in prison for allegedly defiling minor and having anal sex with a teenager boy.     The accused persons were arrested…

  • Laureates College boosts Arts, exhibits over 90 Students’ collection

    — 13th November 2017

    From: Segun Adio As part of efforts to boost the Arts sector in the country, the  Laureates College, has exhibited over 90 of its students’ collections before the public. The exhibition was held over the weekend. An exhibition of Arts and Craft by Laureates College Students, tagged, “Renaissance”, of over 90 collections exhibited by the students,…

  • Reekado Banks, other star artistes for 2017 Ibadan Countdown Festival show

    — 13th November 2017

    From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan The popular musical star, Reekado Banks will, this December, graced Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to perform in this year’s annual Ibadan Countdown Festival. The entertainment show is an annual event that showcases musical stars and their upcoming ones coupled with other craftsmanship display and talents to lighten the moods of…

  • Dankwambo, Goje feud after Aisha Buhari’s visit

    — 13th November 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe The recent visit to Gombe State by the wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, has sparked a row between former governor Danjuma Goje and incumbent Governor of the state, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo. Goje had accused Dankwambo of betraying him since becoming governor in 2011. Mrs. Buhari visited Gombe State, last…

  • Anambra guber: Kalu tasks voters to key state into ruling party

    — 13th November 2017

        Former governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu has reaffirmed its party’s determination to unseat the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) state government in the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State. According to him, the APC will do all it can to convince Anambra…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share