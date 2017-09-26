The Sun News
Kebbi ASUSS denies membership of NUT, NLC

Kebbi ASUSS denies membership of NUT, NLC

— 26th September 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Academic Staff Union of Secondary School (ASUSS), Kebbi State, which is an umbrella body of secondary school teachers, has denied rumours making the rounds in some quarters that its members have merged with Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) in the state.

Kebbi State Chairman of  ASUSS, Comrade Ibrahim Garba, who is also National Financial Secretary of the union, denied the rumours, on Tuesday, at a press conference with journalists.

Garba noted that there was no time or day members of his Union sat down with the NUT and Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC)  to discuss issue on merger or affiliation with them,stressed that they are under umbrella of Trade Union Congress(TUC) which was recognised by the Federal Government as trade union .

 “Its sound funny and disheartened to be hearing that we have merged with NUT.  There was never a time we Academic Staff Union of Secondary School(ASUSS) and Primary School teachers sat down to discuss and agreed that we are going back to NUT in Kebbi State.

   “If you look at the composition of  NUT in Kebbi State, there is no single member of ASUSS which is umbrella of all secondary school teachers in their leadership. That is to tell you we are not part of them.”

   Garba explained that any decision taken on industrial action  by NLC, NUT in the state and nation wide are not binding on ASUSS except any decision TUC taken that would be obey by them.

   He advised those behind the rumours to desist in order not confused the general public who might known different between TUC and NLC and their affiliations.

