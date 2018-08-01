– The Sun News
KEBBI

Kebbi Assembly refuses to confirm Ag. CJ over alleged certificate alteration

— 1st August 2018

NAN

 The Kebbi State House of Assembly says it will not confirm the appointment of the state’s Acting Chief Judge, Justice Asabe Karatu, over alleged falsification of  her primary school certificate.

The refusal to confirm her appointment followed a motion by the Majority  Leader, Alhaji Bello Yakubu, representing Birnin Kebbi South, during plenary, on Wednesday, in Birnin-Kebbi.

The motion was seconded by Alhaji Hamza Bello (Danko/Wasagu West) and was unanimously supported by the lawmakers.

READ ALSO: NANS congratulates Buhari on his emergence as ECOWAS chairman

The Speaker, Alhaji Abdulmumeen Kamba, said the House would not clear any nominee with falsified certificates.

“This honorable house will not clear any nominee who comes before it with `altered’ credentials.

“It is now for the government to decide on who to send as a nominee to the house,” he said.

The Acting Chief Judge was appointed by Governor Atiku Bagudu on October 30, 2017 following the retirement of Justice Bala Mairiga.

