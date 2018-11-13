Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The 14-member reconciliation committee set up by the APC Kebbi State chapter has disclosed that 80 aggrieved political aspirants, who had lost their respective elections at the party’s primary, have appeared before it.

READ ALSO: Gov. Bagudu emerges Kebbi APC guber candidate

The Committee, led by General (retd) Muhammadu Mogoro, confirmed this Tuesday during the presentation of its report to the APC state executive.

Briefing the party’s state executive, General Mogoro said that the Committee divided areas to be visited into six centres, consisting of Dakingeri, Yauri, Jega, Argungu, Birnin-Kebbi, and Zuru towns.

“We started from Dakingeri, then we moved to Yauri, Zuru, Jega, Argungu and finally, Birnin-Kebbi. In total, 80 aggrieved aspirants appeared before this committee. In all, we must thank Almighty God for the timely inauguration of this committee. It was very timely,” he said.

“The feeling now, I must say, is that the tension has now come down. We are now once again under one big family.”

While receiving the report, Kebbi State APC Chairman Arch. Bala Sani Kangiwa commended the Committee for a thorough job within four days after its inauguration, stating that the party was delighted to hear that all aggrieved aspirants have agreed to appease their supporters and work with the APC ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Responding to questions, party Publicity Secretary Alhaji Sani Dododo refused to disclose recommendations of the Committee saying that “the party will study their recommendations before we can brief you and thereafter implement it.”