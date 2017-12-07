The Sun News
Home / National / Kazaure to corps members: Shun excessive night parties

Kazaure to corps members: Shun excessive night parties

— 7th December 2017

From: WOLE BALOGUN, ADO-EKITI

Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, has warned corps members against holding night parties which, he said, could jeopardise their lives.

Gen. Kazaure also warned corps members against involvement in sharp practices like Advanced Fee Fraud also known as “419” and Internet scam otherwise known as “yahoo-yahoo.”

The NYSC boss spoke, on Wednesday, when he paid an official visit to the Ekiti State Orientation Camp in Ise/Orun/Emure.

He also warned female corps members against dressing like prostitutes. Kazaure advised corps members to key into the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) policy of the agency.

This, he said, was put in place to empower corps members to be job creators rather than job seekers.

The NYSC DG enjoined corps members to respect the culture of their host communities and shun unauthorised journeys.

Earlier in her address,  the State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Nwanno Ukagha, said the Batch B Stream 1 corps members are well behaved and performing well in the camp.

 

