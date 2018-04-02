The Sun News
Kayode scores on Shakhtar debut

— 2nd April 2018

Nigerian forward, Olanrewaju Kayode scored on his debut for Shakhtar Donetsk in their 3-0 away win against Zorya in their Ukrainian top flight clash on Sunday.

Kayode, who came on in the 91st minute for Facundo Ferreyra, got on the score sheet in the 93rd minute to make it 3-0 for Shakhtar.

Shakhtar secured the lead in the 41st minutes through Taison and went ahead to double it in 61st minute, thanks to Ferreyra.

Kayode joined Shakhtar on loan from English Premier League runaway leaders, Manchester City.

The Nigerian international was initially loaned to Spanish LaLiga club. Girona but was left frustrated due to lack of playing time.

He played in 12 games for Girona without scoring before joining Shakhtar.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles striker, Henry Onyekuru had returned to Anderlecht after successfully completing his rehabilitation from injury at his parent club, Everton, can authoritatively confirmed.

The former Eupen striker, who had been out for three months after getting injured last December, made a quick recovery after initial fears that he could miss the rest of the season.

“I’m back in Anderlecht now to finish the season. I will start playing in two weeks’ time, hopefully, I can contribute my quota and help my team to success and try and win the title.

“It’s been a tough few months for me but I thank God I am back now. Hopefully, the next few months will be good for me and my team,” Onyekuru told AOIFootball.com .

