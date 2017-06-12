The Sun News
Latest
12th June 2017 - Katy Perry holds out olive branch to Taylor Swift after public spats
12th June 2017 - THE SUN INVASION: NUJ threatens to sue EFCC
12th June 2017 - Dubai conglomerate moves to invest in Arik Air
12th June 2017 - Ben Obumselu (1930 –2017): An extraordinary literary life
12th June 2017 - Trump to discuss Islamic State fight in 2 weeks
12th June 2017 - Nestle redesigns Maggie, reduces salt content
12th June 2017 - Qatar-Saudi land border deserted after frontier shut: Witnesses
12th June 2017 - Don’t arrest promoters of ‘Kaduna Declaration’ – Al-Mustapha tells FG
12th June 2017 - U.S. attorney general to face questions on Comey firing, Russia
12th June 2017 - NAS condemns calls for expulsion of Igbo from North
Home / Entertainment / Katy Perry holds out olive branch to Taylor Swift after public spats

Katy Perry holds out olive branch to Taylor Swift after public spats

— 12th June 2017

American singer and songwriter, Katy Perry is ready to bury the hatchet on her long-running feud with pop rival Taylor Swift.

Perry, described Swift, as a “fantastic songwriter” and expressed the hope that they can be examples of strong women in the music industry.

However, Swift, 27, had yet to respond to the olive branch on Sunday and end the bad blood between two of pop music’s biggest female singers.

“I am ready to let it go,” Perry said in a global podcast on Saturday to promote her new album “Witness.”

“I forgive her (Swift) and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. I love her, and I want the best for her. And I think she’s a fantastic songwriter,” Perry, 32, added.

The feud, which started as a dispute over back up dancers, has dominated the personal and professional lives of the two singers for more than three years and played out in their songs.

Swift on Friday released her back catalogue to streaming services, after eschewing most such platforms for three years, on the same day that Perry released her new album “Witness” in what was widely seen as a bid to steal Perry’s thunder.

Swift’s 2014 single “Bad Blood” was believed to be directed at Perry.

Perry described her new single, “Swish Swish,” released last month, as “a great anthem for people to use whenever somebody’s trying to hold you down or bully you.”

In her Saturday podcast, Perry said she hoped both she and Swift “can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences.”

“I just really truly want to come together in a place of love and forgiveness and understanding and compassion,” Perry said.

Swift, who has not released an album since 2014’s best-selling “1989” and has adopted a low public profile in recent months, stayed silent on her social media accounts at the weekend.

(Source: Reuters/NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

THE SUN INVASION: NUJ threatens to sue EFCC

— 12th June 2017

*Attack linked to report on Magu’s wife’s property By Ikenna Emewu   The Lagos State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has condemned the Monday, invasion of the Apapa-Lagos premises of The Sun Newspapers by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) The Council in a statement issued by the Chairman,…

Share

  • Dubai conglomerate moves to invest in Arik Air

    — 12th June 2017

      By Louis Ibah A team of investors from Dubai, United Arab Emirates has opened discussions with Nigerian shareholders of Arik Air with a view to investing in the distressed airline, sources told Daily Sun. “Shareholders of the airline have been holding series of meetings with other investors but they only recently got a firm…

    Share

  • Trump to discuss Islamic State fight in 2 weeks

    — 12th June 2017

    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he planned to hold a news conference in two weeks to discuss the U.S.-led coalition’s fight against the Islamic State militant group. Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House ahead of a scheduled meeting with his Cabinet, gave no specific date or any other details about…

    Share

  • Nestle redesigns Maggie, reduces salt content

    — 12th June 2017

    Nestlé Central and West Africa Region (CWAR) says it is committed to redesigning its Maggi product, with the reduction of salt content, using more familiar and common ingredients. Dominique Allier, Business Executive Officer Culinary for Nestlé Central and West Africa, said in a statement on Monday in Lagos. This announcement was made at a Nutrition…

    Share

  • Qatar-Saudi land border deserted after frontier shut: Witnesses

    — 12th June 2017

    Qatar’s normally bustling desert border with Saudi Arabia was deserted on Monday, with a few dozen frustrated travelers bemoaning a rift between Gulf powers that has frozen movement across Qatar’s only land border. A week after the frontier was shut by the Saudis who accuse Qatar of fomenting regional instability, soldiers in an armored pick-up…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share