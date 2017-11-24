The Sun News
Katsina woman kills month-old step-son

Katsina woman kills month-old step-son

— 24th November 2017

From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina
Men of the Katsina State police command have arrested a 28-years-old woman, Rabiatu Nura, who poisoned her one month old step-son.
According to the Commissioner of Police, Besen Gwana, the incident happened on November 12, 2017 at Mazoji village of Mai’Adua local government area of the state when the suspect allegedly put poison in the baby’s drinking water.
“The victim started vomiting and was rushed to the comprehensive Health Centre, Mai’Adua and later referred to General Hospital, Daura,” the police said, noting however that the baby eventually died the same day.
The Commissioner who briefed the press on sundry criminal activities in the state also said that the police equally arrested a 50-year old man, Hassan Ibrahim, from Ungwan Tasha village of Kafur local government area who allegedly impregnated his 17 years old step-daughter.
According to Gwana, the girl, said to be about seven months pregnant, told the police that her step-father had raped her several times.
Gwana said, “one Adamu Idris aged 60 years of the same address was also arrested in connection with the crime. The suspects have confessed to the crime.
“Also, on November 19, the command succeeded in arresting one Musa Abdulhamid, aged 25 years of Zakka village, Safana local government area, who invaded the house of his neighbor and friend, attacked and stabbed his wife with a knife, thereby inflicting serious injury on her left armpit.
“Thereafter, he forcefully had sexual intercourse with her against her will. The victim was rushed to the General Hospital, Dutsinma, where she was treated and discharged.
“And, on November 22, 2017, based on a tip-off, the command succeeded in arresting one Kabiru Dan-Mulki, aged 51yrs, of Kofar-Kaura quarters, Katsina, a notorious ex-convict who specializes in motor vehicle and motorcycle theft.
“The Suspect has confessed to being among the syndicate that participated in several car theft incidents within Katsina metropolitan area.
One of his cohorts, Hamisu Ibrahim, alias Thomas, aged 28 years, of Farin Yaro quarters, Katsina, was also apprehended in a different case of armed robbery. He is in our custody, assisting the police in our investigation.”

