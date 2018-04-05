Katsina senator dies at 63

• Buhari, Saraki, Ekweremadu, Masari mourn

Fred Itua; Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja; Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Senator Mustapha Bukar is dead. He represented Katsina North Senatorial District (Daura Zone) in the upper legislative chamber.

His death came less than three weeks after that of senator Ali Wakil, from Bauchi State. Late senator Bukar returned to Nigeria in March, after spending one month in the United Kingdom for medical treatment.

Bukar’s younger brother, Kanta, said the late senator died in the early hours of yesterday at the Nizamiye Hospital, Abuja.

He said the deceased was survived by two wives and 12 children, including Ibrahim Bukar of the Nigerian Communications Commission.

The late lawmaker has been buried in Daura, according to Islamic rites.

Bukar finished his primary education in Daura in 1968, and, thereafter, went to Government Secondary School, Katsina. He graduated in 1973.

He also attended School of Basic Studies in Zaria (1975), from where he gained admission to read Engineering at Ahmadu Bello University. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in 1978. After his National Youth Service, he worked as project manager for the Kaduna State Water Board and later as general manager. He retired in 2008 as director of Katsina State Water Board.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the government and people of Katsina State and the National Assembly on Bukar’s death.

His Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said Buhari described Bukar’s death as a “great loss to Nigeria’s democracy and the engineering profession.”

The president also condoled the family, friends and professional colleagues of the legislator, whom he said distinguished himself as an engineer before vying for political office to serve his people.

He recalled that as a young engineer the deceased used his ingenuity to proffer a lasting solution to the perennial water crisis in Katsina, working variously as a General Manager of the Water Board, Director of National Water Rehabilitation Project and Director, Water Supply at the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

Also, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has described the death of Bukar as one too many, coming a few weeks after the Red Chamber lost Ali Wakil.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, Saraki said:

“I am saddened to learn about the passing of another friend and colleague, Senator Mustapha Bukar. When I and some of my colleagues visited Senator Bukar in the hospital after Jummat prayers last Friday, we prayed with him and we were filled with hope that he would soon recuperate and resume his normal life and legislative activities.

“As a first-time lawmaker, Senator Bukar stood out for the quality of his contributions on the floor, his pragmatism and his work to strengthen the institution of the legislature. We shall sorely miss his vibrancy and progressive mindset.”

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, described the incident as a heavy blow to the Senate and the entire nation.

“Distinguished senator Mustapha’s exit is a grave loss and big blow not only to the Senate and the National Assembly, but to the entire nation. He was a fine gentleman, quite humane, diligent, perceptive, and humble.

“He was a pan-Nigerian and a pro-masses lawmaker, who showed great interest in finding lasting solution to the nation’s perennial energy problem. He will be sorely missed,” he said.

Governor Aminu Masari described Bukar’s death as a “sad and painful loss for Katsina State in particular and the nation in general.”

A statement signed by Masari’s Senior Special Adviser (Media), Abdu Labaran Malumfashi said the governor described the late Bukar as a “worthy son and representative of Katsina state who gave good account of himself in the Senate.” Masari noted that Katsina state will miss his “proactive representation at the National Assembly.”