Katsina police nab fake NAF officer, kill two armed robberys

— 28th February 2018

Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a 34-year-old man, Nasir Abu, of Filing Polo Quarters, Katsina, in military camouflage, parading himself as Flying Officer of the Nigerian Air Force and defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

A press statement, on Wednesday, by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Gambo Isah, said that men of the Command also foiled an armed robbery attack at Tandama village, Danja local government area, during which two of the suspects were killed in a gun duel with the police.

The statement said that the police team recovered an AK 47 rifle with double magazine containing 10 rounds of live ammunition. The police said that nemesis caught up with the fake Nigerian Air Force personnel when he beat up one Saudatu Muhammed Bugaje of Kofar Kaura qarters, Katsina, and extorted money and other personal belongings from her.

The statement said, “the suspect also extorted five bags of rice valued N68,000:00 from a businessman, one Jariri Dando, of Kofar Guga quarters, Katsina. “In the course of police investigation, four sets of Nigerian Air Force camouflage uniforms, two Army camouflage face caps, a military hat, 49 pieces of Air Force buttons, nine Air Force badges, three flying lieutenant’s rank, 10 GSM SIM cards, and a Volkswagen Golf car were recovered from him.

“The suspect is a dismissed Air force personnel and has confessed to the commission of the crime. He will be arraigned in court immediately the investigation is completed.”
In a separate development, the statement said that the police equally arrested two members of a notorious syndicate of armed robbers who were planning to attack a house at Sabon Gida, Kankara local government area.

“The suspects confessed to the crime and other armed robbery attacks in Katsina. Investigation is full gear with a view to arrest other members of their syndicate and also to recover their operational arms,” the statement said.

