Home / National / Katsina police arrest 50-yr-old man for impregnating mad woman

Katsina police arrest 50-yr-old man for impregnating mad woman

— 27th December 2017

From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The police, in Katsina State, have arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly impregnating a 25-year-old woman said to be mentally unstable.

Reports said that Safiyanu Kamala of Jibo village, Kankara Local Government Area of the state confessed to being responsible for the woman’s pregnancy having had multiple sexual relations with her in his farm.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) at the Katsina Police Command, DSP Gambo Isah, who confirmed the report said that, “Yes, Kamala has been arrested. He had multiple canal knowledge of the victim on his farm and he has confessed to us. He will soon be arraigned in court.”

The PPRO also confirmed the arrest of another man, 45 years old Ahmadu Yahaya, of Kuraye village in Charanchi local government area for allegedly defiling a five-year old girl.

Reports said that the suspect allegedly lured the mentally-unstable woman into his shop where he grinds pepper and forcefully had sex with her.

Isah said that the suspect would be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigations.

Segun Adio

