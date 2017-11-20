The Sun News
Latest
21st November 2017 - Fayose signs anti-cultism bill into law
21st November 2017 - Liberia’s election petition panel trashes Brumskine’s fraud allegations
21st November 2017 - Zimbabwe: Mugabe, sacked VP to hold direct talks, says Army
21st November 2017 - US designates North Korea state sponsor of terror
21st November 2017 - Merkel prefers new poll to minority govt
21st November 2017 - 2019 presidency: We’ve no anointed candidate –US
21st November 2017 - FG declares Azikiwe, Balewa’s tombs national monuments
21st November 2017 - Out-of-school-kids scourge
21st November 2017 - Sultan suggests new governance for developing countries
21st November 2017 - Special varsity administrator: He was VC, Pro-Chancellor, Registrar, Bursar put together, later back as principal officer, now deputy registrar
Home / National / Katsina PDP elders demand Atiku’s return to party

Katsina PDP elders demand Atiku’s return to party

— 20th November 2017

From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Elders’ Consultative Forum of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Katsina State, has canvassed the return of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to the party, to ensure what the group describes as ‘a successful rebirth of the PDP.’

Rising from its meeting, in Katsina, on Monday, the Forum said in a statement that Atiku was unfairly treated by certain elements within the PDP then, a development which forced him, “to seek further political relevance and justice in alternative political enclaves.”

According to the statement signed by the forum’s Chairman, Hussaini Dambo, “The history and defences given to the struggle to sustain democracy in Nigeria’s recent past cannot be adequately written without mention of the immense contributions of this great gentleman who was in the front-line against those who at one time or the other chose to truncate the noble path of sustainable democracy in our nation.

“Nigerians will surely wish to continue to receive the tremendous benefits from his versatile political experiences, his humility, his industrial prowess which has benefited millions of Nigerians, his philanthropic disposition, his formidable bridge-building structures across Nigeria and Africa and his unfettered commitment and admiration for the PDP.”

The statement further described Atiku as the “political son” of Katsina State, “who has made indelible contributions to the foundation and development of the PDP.”

Post Views: 42
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. sirOscie 21st November 2017 at 7:14 am
    Reply

    sai Waziri Adamawa. The man of the People.
    #atiku2019!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fayose signs anti-cultism bill into law

— 21st November 2017

….Prescribes death penalty for offender Governor yodele Fayose of Ekiti State has signed into law, the bill prohibiting secret cults, terrorism and prescribing death sentence on any one caught in the act. While appending his signature to the bill at the Government House in Ado-Ekiti, on Monday, Fayose said the signing was a confirmation of…

  • 2019 presidency: We’ve no anointed candidate –US

    — 21st November 2017

    From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Ahead of general elections in Nigeria, the United States of America declared it has not endorsed any candidate for the presidency in 2019. US Deputy Secretary of State, John Sullivan, disclosed this in his comments during the closing ceremony of the US-Nigeria Bi-national Commission in Abuja. He said this in response…

  • FG declares Azikiwe, Balewa’s tombs national monuments

    — 21st November 2017

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja The Federal Government has declared the tombs of Nigeria’s first Governor-General and President, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, first Nigerian Prime Minister, Tafawa Balewa; and Head of State, General Murtala Mohammed as national monuments. Similarly, the first site where oil was discovered in Nigeria, in 1956; Oloibiri, in Ogbia Local Government Area of…

  • AfDB ready to help Nigeria develop new national airline

    — 21st November 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja   The African Development Bank (AFDB), yesterday indicated its willingness to help Nigeria set up a new national airline to meet its growing demand for improve aviation facility. This indication was given by the president  of the International Aviation Organisation (ICAO)  council, Dr Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu, during a courtesy call on…

  • $300m Illegal rosewood logs smuggled to China from Nigeria –EIA

    — 21st November 2017

    By Steve Agbota Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) in its recent reports has revealed that over 1.4 million illegal rosewood logs from Nigeria, worth $300 million, were laundered into China. The reports by EIA described illegal rosewood logs from Nigeria as one of the largest timber smuggling operations in history, as multiple sources told EIA undercover…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share