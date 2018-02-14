The Sun News
Latest
14th February 2018 - Katsina NULGE backs Masari for second term
14th February 2018 - UN Women advocates quick passage of gender equality bill
14th February 2018 - State of Emergency: Benue leaders lambast Coalition of Northern Groups
14th February 2018 - FG has bailed out states with N1.19tr – Osinbajo
14th February 2018 - UN Women advocates quick passage of gender equality bill in Gombe
14th February 2018 - 2019: Okowa gets confidence vote from PDP LG exco
14th February 2018 - Aladja/Ogbe Ijoh boils again as 1 dead, 6 injured
14th February 2018 - Petrol price rose by 28.4% in January – NBS
14th February 2018 - Food sufficiency: CBN partners RIFAN to empower 12.2m farmers
14th February 2018 - Delta partners private firms to revive ailing industries
Home / National / Katsina NULGE backs Masari for second term

Katsina NULGE backs Masari for second term

— 14th February 2018

Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State chapter of National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has pledged to support Governor Aminu Bello Masari to continue in office beyond 2019 as a measure to ensure regular payment of their salaries.

“We are going to support you,” the NULGE Chairman, Aliyu Haruna, told Governor Masari, on Wednesday, adding that, “we have the figure and we know how to use it.”

Haruna spoke when he led a cross section of his members on a courtesy visit to the Governor at the Government House.

According to him, “NULGE is one of the largest trade unions in the country and the state at large.

Our members have been playing vital roles in the promotion of good governance, sustenance of democratic rule and development of the country.

“Our union is a great grass root mobiliser and we acknowledge the giant stride recorded by your administration in bringing peace to the areas bedeviled by insecurity.

“It is worthy of note that before the advent of your administration in 2015 most of the local governments in the southern

part of the state were no go areas due to insecurity.

“We recall that in 2014 no fewer than 130 people were killed in a single attack in Sabuwa and Faskari local governments.

“Similarly, our union appreciates the many achievements recorded by your administration in the area of health, education, roads and infrastructure development, women and youth empowerment and water resources.

“At the union level, NULGE will like to say a big thank you to you for sustaining the payment of monthly salaries of our members despite the drastic reduction of revenues accruing to the government.

“We wish to equally appreciate the timely and effective settlement of gratuity and pensions of retired local government workers. Worthy of note also is the abrogation of Degree/HND dichotomy in the local government service.

“This is a commendable effort aimed at boosting the morale of local government staff and we wish to salute your courage in reinstating the over 2000 local government workers sacked by the immediate past administration of the state.

“We are equally grateful for the release of 2015 and 2016 promotions of local government governments staff.

“We wish to  request that heads of local governments administration be placed on consolidated salary structure just like permanent secretaries in the state service.”

In his response, Governor Masari assured the union that government was set to organize local government elections soon and that elected councils who be given autonomy to operate.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Katsina NULGE backs Masari for second term

— 14th February 2018

Agaju Madugba, Katsina The Katsina State chapter of National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has pledged to support Governor Aminu Bello Masari to continue in office beyond 2019 as a measure to ensure regular payment of their salaries. “We are going to support you,” the NULGE Chairman, Aliyu Haruna, told Governor Masari, on Wednesday,…

  • UN Women advocates quick passage of gender equality bill

    — 14th February 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe The UN Women is seeking for the passage of the Gender and Equal Opportunities for All Persons Bill, in Gombe State, latest June, 2018 when its activities in the state would terminate. Technical Advisor of the UN Women in the state, Mrs. Rhoda Zira-Dia, made the call while speaking during a two-day…

  • State of Emergency: Benue leaders lambast Coalition of Northern Groups

    — 14th February 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Leaders of the three major ethnic nationalities in Benue, Mzough U Tiv, Idoma National Forum and Omi’Nyigede have lambasted the Coalition of Norther Groups for calling for a state of emergency in Benue and other states over insecurity. The leaders of the various ethnic lobbies led by the President General of Mdzough…

  • FG has bailed out states with N1.19tr – Osinbajo

    — 14th February 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, said that the Federal Government had, so far, spent over N1.19 trillion to support the 36 states of the federation. He said the funds were made available to enable the states pay salaries of workers and meet the challenges of…

  • UN Women advocates quick passage of gender equality bill in Gombe

    — 14th February 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe The UN Women is seeking for the passage of the Gender and Equal Opportunities for all Persons Bill in Gombe State latest June this year when its activities in the state would terminate. The Technical Advisor of the UN Women in Gombe State, Mrs Rhoda Zira-Dia, made the call while speaking during…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share