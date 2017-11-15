Katsina NDLEA secures 5 convictions for drug offences

From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The prosecution and legal services unit of the Katsina State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) secured five convictions at the Federal High Court for various drug offences, between September and November 15, 2017.

This was disclosed by NDLEA Commandant in the state, Hajiya Maryam Gambo Sani, on Wednesday.

Sani who briefed the press on the NDLEA activities within the period regretted what she described as threat of drug abuse, “especially in the northern region of this country and this portends a great danger to our teeming youth population. ”

According to her, officials of the Command arrested a total of 108 suspects including 11 students as well as three under-age children and also seized a total of 102.7 kilogrammes of various illicit drugs including cannabis (wee wee), tramadol and diazapam.

As Sani put it, “during the period under review, 90 suspects were referred to our drug demand reduction unit for counseling out of which five are undergoing long-term counseling and seven drug dependent persons were brought in by their parents, three of them have been referred to apsychiatrich hospital for medical attention.”