The Sun News
Latest
8th January 2018 - Katsina NDLEA secures 44 convictions on drug offences
8th January 2018 - LG rolls out ‘rollable’ TV
8th January 2018 - 4 arraigned for allegedly defrauding ex-Rep. $1.362m, N46.5m
8th January 2018 - Omoku killings: Don Waney’s exit’ll restore peace in ONELGA – Obuah, PDP chair
8th January 2018 - Oil rises, set to hit over $70
8th January 2018 - Oyo to fund 41% of 2018 budget with N112b IGR target
8th January 2018 - JUST IN: Okowa swears in new LG chairs in Delta
8th January 2018 - Iheanacho’s Leicester career over?
8th January 2018 - Shi’ite members, police clash in Abuja
8th January 2018 - NANS sets up monitoring team on petrol prices, sales
Home / National / Katsina NDLEA secures 44 convictions on drug offences

Katsina NDLEA secures 44 convictions on drug offences

— 8th January 2018

From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in Katsina State, secured a total of 44 convictions at the Federal High Court, for various drug offences in the area between January and December 2017.

Briefing reporters, on Monday, on the activities of the agency, the Katsina Commander of the NDLEA, Hajiya Maryam Gambo Sani, noted that the convicts are currently in jail serving various terms while 82 other cases are at various levels of prosecution.

According to her, “from January to December, our officers and men arrested 732 drug offenders out of which 13 are female, 20 of these offenders are under the age of 18 years while 50 among them are students of various institutions in and around the state.

“During the period under review, a total of 432 kilogrammes of illicit substances were seized from the drug dealers and users.

“The drug demand reduction unit of the NDLEA counseled 610 persons out of which eight are female and 22 others went through the rehabilitation process which usually takes longer duration.

“The NDLEA will continue to do its best, to reduce the menace of drug abuse and we solicit the support and cooperation of the general public to help the agency with information which is the bedrock of any operational success.”

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Katsina NDLEA secures 44 convictions on drug offences

— 8th January 2018

From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in Katsina State, secured a total of 44 convictions at the Federal High Court, for various drug offences in the area between January and December 2017. Briefing reporters, on Monday, on the activities of the agency, the Katsina Commander of the NDLEA, Hajiya Maryam…

  • LG rolls out ‘rollable’ TV

    — 8th January 2018

    (TechDroid) LG’s new 65-inch UHD OLED TV can be rolled up and hidden when not in use, and the small size of the rolled-up screen means that it can be more easily moved and stored, allowing for better space utilization. After announcing the world’s first 88-inch OLED 8K resolution television, South Korean display technology pioneer…

  • 4 arraigned for allegedly defrauding ex-Rep. $1.362m, N46.5m

    — 8th January 2018

    From: Lukman Olabiyi Four men, who allegedly obtained the sum of $1.362 million and N46. 533 million under false pretence, from a former House of Representative member, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh were, on Monday,  re-arraigned before the Federal High Court, Lagos. The four men are Izekor Osatohanmwen Ogiemonyi, alias, Prince Joshua Akenzua: Stephen Victor, alias James…

  • Omoku killings: Don Waney’s exit’ll restore peace in ONELGA – Obuah, PDP chair

    — 8th January 2018

    … Commends Wike, security agencies From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Chairman of Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Felix Obuah, has expressed appreciation to Governor Nyesom Wike and security agencies, for their proactive action and gallantry in bringing to an end, the era of  senseless and unprovoked killings across Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government…

  • Oil rises, set to hit over $70

    — 8th January 2018

    (Reuters/NAN)  Oil prices rose on Monday, poised to make above 70 dollars on a slight decline in the number of U.S. rigs drilling for new production and sustained OPEC output cuts. Brent sweet crude futures were at 67.95 dollars a barrel, 33 cents above their last close. The Brent oil is poised to rise over 70…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share