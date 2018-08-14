– The Sun News
KATSINA

Katsina LGs get transition committees

— 14th August 2018

Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has sworn in chairmen for transition committees in the 34 local government councils in the area.

Governor Masari had, on assumption of office in 2015, dissolved the elected councils chairmen and appointed sole administrators to run the affairs of the local government areas.

But after receiving the approval of the House of Assembly, Masari swore-in the chairmen, on Monday, at the Government House and asked them to work hand in hand with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the grassroots.

He explained however that government cannot conduct local government elections due to a pending legal action which the sacked local government chairmen instituted against his administration.

He said the appointment of the transition committees was designed for smoother adminstration of the councils.

READ ALSO: Elect candidate with credibility, goodwill, Makarfi advises PDP delegates

“You should be transparent and fear God in the discharge of your duties,” Masari said  adding that “you should work hand in hand with Director of Administration and Finance and all heads of departments, to ensure smoother running of the council activities.

“You should also work with officials of All Progressives Congress (APC)  and you should not use your position to destroy the party’s structure.

“”Government will  monitor and supervise your activities for smooth implementation of government policies at the grass roots.”

KATSINA

