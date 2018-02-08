The Sun News
Home / National / Katsina: Group advocates more leadership positions for women in education

Katsina: Group advocates more leadership positions for women in education

— 8th February 2018

Agaju Madugba, Katsina

A UNICEF group, the High Level Women Advocates (HiLWA) on the education of the girl-child, is demanding 35 per cent allocation to women in decision-making positions in the education sector in Katsina State.

The UNICEF established HiLWA under its Girls Education Project (GEP) in Katsina, Bauchi, Niger, Sokoto, Zamfara, Adamawa, Borno and Kebbi states in 2014, to promote the education of the girl-child in these areas.

Speaking, on Thursday, in Katsina, at a meeting of stakeholders on the proposal for a Bill for more women participation in leadership positions in education, HiLWA Chairperson, Mariam Abdullahi, noted that the proposed legislation is also expected to encourage all girls have equitable access to education.

According to Abdullahi, “Women participation in education decision-making positions in schools, states and local governments in Katsina is 9.5 per cent.

“The low participation in education of children especially girls in education is an issue in northern Nigeria. Disparity for girls’ education is based on the struggle between socio-cultural beliefs, practices and perceptions of value of the girl-child.

“It may interest you to know that a recent research shows that the percentage of women with know form of education at all in Katsina State is high.

“HiLWA is committed to surporting women  and improving equitable access to education for all children in the state and surport women aspire to positions of leadership in the education sector.”

 

