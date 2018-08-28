– The Sun News
ICT

Katsina Govt. procures N140 m ICT facilities for schools

— 28th August 2018

NAN

The Katsina State Government says it has spent about N140 million on the procurement of science textbooks, equipment and ICT facilities for its secondary schools.

The Commissioner for Education, Dr Badamasi Lawal, made the disclosure on Tuesday in Katsina when he received Old Students of Usman Nagogo College of Arabic and Islamic Studies in his office.

Lawal said that the textbooks were purchased in 2018 to boost science and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) education.

According to him, the government plans to spend additional N136 million to equip 18 science and technical schools across the state.

Lawal told the visitors that the government had recruited 500 science teachers and renewed the services of others on contract to enhance science education.

The commissioner restated the commitment of the administration towards supporting such associations to enhance teaching and learning in the state.

Earlier, the Chairman of the old students association, Malam Mustapha Lawal, informed the commissioner that they had initiated programmes to complement government efforts in moving the sector forward.

Lawal said that the association undertook programmes like career guidance and counseling in secondary schools and lectures for students on the dangers of drug abuse.

He said that the association also conducted extra lessons for Senior Secondary School Students, adding that they were ready to assist government in any capacity to move the education sector forward.

