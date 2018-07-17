– The Sun News
Katsina Flood: Orji Kalu condoles with victims, Governor; urges them not be dismayed
Katsina Flood: Orji Kalu condoles with victims, Governor; urges them not be dismayed

— 17th July 2018

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and Former Governor of Abia State Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has commiserated with the Governor and people of Katsina State over the recent tragic flood disaster which claimed over 44 lives and left over 20 persons missing in Jibia Local Government Area of the state.

The Former Governor who recently visited the State during his ‘’Peace Tour of the North “prayed and extended his condolences to the people who lost over 500 houses, livestock and properties.

According to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media Mr. Kenneth Udeh; the former Governor described the incident as an unfortunate natural disaster he encouraged the people not be dismayed by the incident he also commended the Governor and NEMA for the immediate steps taken at providing relief for the people.

Dr. kalu said:
“Out of my sincere heart I express my passionate condolence to the good People of Katsina State over the tragic flood incident which occurred in Jibia Area of the state. I extend my profound sympathy to those who lost their loved ones, houses and other valuables as a result of the flood which wreaked havoc in the state.

I just visited the state recently so it’s sad this occurred as a result of natural disaster. I urge the people to take heart and not to be dismayed by the incident. I also commend my brother Governor Aminu Masari and the National Emergency Management for the steps taken in addressing the problem. It is my prayer that such an incident would never occur again by the special grace of God’’.

